Food gifts are the best gifts for 90 percent of the population. That’s a fake fact — I made it up and I’m sticking to it.
I have plenty of real truths to back it up:
• The options for consumable gifts are nearly endless, so they fit the bill for anyone.
• You can purchase food gifts locally, skirting around that whole supply chain issue.
• You can insert an extra layer of love by making the food gift with your very own hands.
• You can procure or make food gifts at the last minute, bolstering the notion that procrastination works well for you. Maybe it does. That’s out of my realm of fake fact expertise.
I have a new favorite food gift that’s especially ideal for the foodie out-of-towners. The Carthage Olive Oil Company just opened on the west side of the Carthage square, and it’s an absolute delight. Pop in for tastings of blood orange olive oil, cranberry pear balsamic vinegar and many more. The honey ginger white balsamic is the perfect zing my holiday cocktails need, plus it’s great on a salad.
I’m a sucker for a pretty package, so the bottles with the logo featuring Carthage’s picturesque courthouse really seal the deal, especially as a gift. These are countertop/tabletop bottles, not hide-in-the-cabinet bottles.
The shop also has classy bottle spouts so you pour like a pro. It also has enormous hot cocoa bombs and lovely charcuterie boards. Don’t fret, Santa’s listening.
The Webb City Farmers Market and Joplin’s Empire Market are great stops for locally made dip and spice mixes, as well as distinctive seasonings. There are smoked cinnamon sticks that, when paired with orange peels in a pot of simmering water, smell like Christmas, fireplace and all. Our area also has some great options for locally roasted coffee at both markets, as well as baked goods galore.
This year, give the gift of consumables. Look at it, love it, then eat it. Try these recipes for some of my favorites.
Fantastic double chocolate pecan biscotti
2 cups whole wheat flour
1/2 cup unsweetened cocoa powder
1 teaspoon baking soda
1 teaspoon salt
1/4 cup butter, softened
2 tablespoons butter, softened
1 1/4 cups sugar
2 large eggs
1 1/2 cups chopped pecans
1 cup semisweet mini chocolate chips
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Butter and flour a large baking sheet.
In a small bowl whisk together flour, cocoa powder, baking soda and salt. In another large bowl with an electric mixer beat together 1/4 cup plus 2 tablespoons softened butter with 1 1/4 cups sugar until light and fluffy (about 5 minutes).
Add in eggs and beat until well combined. Stir in flour mixture to form a stiff dough. Stir in chopped pecans and mini chocolate chips; mix to combine.
Divide the dough in half (or you can make 4 smaller logs for easier handling and cutting if desired). On the greased baking sheet, shape into two slightly flattened logs (about 12 inches long and about 2 inches wide). Bake logs for 35 minutes or until slightly firm to the touch.
Cool the logs on the baking sheet for 5 minutes, then remove logs to a cutting board. Cut the logs diagonally into about 3/4 inch slices. Place back on the baking sheet. Return to oven and bake for about another 7-10 minutes (depending on how crisp you like them).
Cool on a rack. If desired, drizzle with melted chocolate.
Adapted from food.com
Maple rosemary bar nuts8 cups unsalted raw mixed nuts
1 stick unsalted butter, melted
1/3 cup maple syrup
3 tablespoons brown sugar
1/4 cup chopped fresh rosemary
2 tablespoons chopped fresh thyme
1-2 tablespoons sea salt, or to taste
1 teaspoon garlic powder
1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon
1/4 teaspoon cayenne pepper (optional)
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Line a large baking sheet with parchment paper.
Mix the melted butter, maple syrup and brown sugar in a medium bowl. Mix the rosemary, thyme, salt, garlic powder, cinnamon and cayenne in a small bowl and set both bowls aside.
Spread the nuts onto the prepared baking sheet and bake for 5 to 7 minutes, just until warm. Drizzle the butter mixture over nuts and toss to coat. Add the herb and spice mixture and toss again to coat well.
Spread the nuts into an even layer. Bake for 15-20 minutes, stirring every five minutes or so, until the nuts are golden brown.
Let the nuts cool completely on the sheet, then break up any large chunks by hand and serve at room temperature. Store in small jars or bags to give as gifts.
Adapted from wholefully.com
