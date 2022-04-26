Much like four-leaf clovers or the hidden image in a Magic Eye poster, I can’t spot morels. My eyeballs focus on the blankets of leaves where they might be poking through, but I just can’t see them.
The chosen ones, the people who effortlessly eyeball four-leaf clovers and the elusive image in those posters, always have tips like, “just let your eyes relax,” or “make your eyes go all hazy.” I don’t even know what that means. If you have tips that make sense, let me know.
I was gifted a few enormous morels my uncle spotted from way up on the mower. I wouldn’t call it a “mess” of morels as the mushroom people do, but it was enough to saute and add to pasta. My mushroom-loathing child had no problem cleaning her plate, so that tells you how truly special morels are.
But that’s no secret, unlike where they can be found.
That is super-duper top secret, as any successful morel-hunter will tell you. Or not tell you. They really clam up when it comes to revealing their sweet spot.
Here’s what I know: Now is the time to find them; they like moist, wooded areas; dead elm trees and apple trees are their favorites and remember roots go way out, so they could be hiding in plain sight several feet away from a dead tree; where there is one there are more, so keep looking.
These tips have done nothing for me. Best of luck.
There is only one other mushroom that resembles a morel, so there’s not much danger of toxicity. They’re unique-looking, with a long, wrinkly brainish top; their evil twin, called a false morel, looks kind of similar, but they are not hollow. A morel is always hollow from stem to top.
Pan-fried morels are delicious. They are a very special seasonal indulgence, so if you get your hands on some, go for it. Fry and don’t look back. I even remember a friend in elementary school who claimed to hate mushrooms loving them when she was at our house for dinner. We told her they were chicken, but still.
If you don’t find your own morels, you might get lucky at our farmers markets or on Facebook marketplace. Or you can order them dried online. You will pay a million dollars for said morels, but it will be worth it. Try these recipes with your seasonal indulgence.
Morel mushroom cream sauce and pasta
- 8 ounces fresh morel mushrooms, cleaned and halved lengthwise
- 3 cups chicken stock or broth
- 1/4 cup unsalted butter
- 1/3 cup finely chopped shallots
- 1 tablespoon flour
- 1/2 teaspoon snipped fresh thyme
- 1/4 teaspoon kosher salt
- 1/4 teaspoon ground white pepper
- 1 cup whipping cream or heavy cream
- 1/4 cup snipped fresh Italian (flat-leaf) parsley
- Hot cooked pasta
- Additional snipped fresh Italian (flat-leaf) parsley (optional)
In a medium saucepan, melt 1/4 cup butter over medium heat. Add shallots. Cook and stir for 3 to 5 minutes or until shallots are tender. Sprinkle flour over shallots; stir to combine.
Slowly add reserved 1 cup broth, stirring until smooth. Reduce to low heat. Cook, uncovered, for 7 minutes, stirring occasionally.
Stir in thyme, 1/4 teaspoon salt, and white pepper. Slowly whisk in the whipping cream. Cook, whisking constantly, over medium heat for 7 minutes more or until the mixture thickens.
Stir in reserved morels and 1/4 cup parsley. Cook and stir until heated through.
Spoon sauce over pasta. Sprinkle with additional parsley.
Adapted from midwestliving.com
Stuffed morels
- 12-16 medium-sized morels
- 1 tablespoon butter
- 2 tablespoons olive oil
- 8 ounces spinach, finely diced
- 1 cup Ricotta cheese
- 1 cup shredded Swiss cheese
- 2 tablespoons pine nuts or walnuts, chopped
- 4 green onions, finely chopped
- 2 cloves garlic, minced
- 1/2 teaspoon nutmeg
- Salt and pepper to taste
Preheat oven to 375 degrees. Melt the butter over medium heat in a skillet. Fry the green onions and garlic for 5 minutes, then remove from the heat and let cool.
In a large bowl, combine cheeses, spinach, nuts, salt, pepper, garlic, green onions and nutmeg. Mix well.
Prepare mushrooms by cutting off any protruding stalks, leaving an opening at the base. Save stalks for other morel recipes.
Spray a baking pan with nonstick cooking spray. Carefully stuff each morel, brush them with a little olive oil, and put them in the pan. Cook until the mushrooms are golden brown, usually 10 to 20 minutes.
Adapted from mushroom-appreciation.com
