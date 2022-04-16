Missouri Southern State University will be the focus of an upcoming episode of the Amazon Prime series “The College Tour.”
Featuring host Alex Boylan, the series highlights what life is like on campus at colleges and universities around the world. Current students share their personal stories and focus on areas such as academics, housing, athletics and more.
The show’s production crew will be at Missouri Southern next week. They will film on campus as well as at several locations in the Joplin community.
