A man who became an ambassador after graduating from Joplin High School was remembered for his influential advocacy of human rights, innovative foreign policy and humility. David Korn died on Sept. 7 in Zurich, Switzerland. He was 92.
His wife, Roberta Cohen, said Korn always had an eye and a heart for humanity on the world stage.
"He was very inspired by different emergencies going on around the world," Cohen said. "He wanted to put forward information he knew that could help."
Korn was more helpful than he would ever admit, having a role in assisting famine-stricken families to receive food and assisting Jews to safe harbor in Israel.
Born in 1930 in Wichita Falls, Texas, Korn and his family moved to Joplin when he was 2 years old, where he lived for all but one of his school-time years. He graduated in 1947 from Joplin High School.
He then attended classes for two years at what now is Missouri Southern State University, then transferred to the University of Missouri in order to study journalism. Before completing his degree, he enlisted in the U.S. Army and served in Germany and France.
The attitude that focused him on world events likely started in those formative years, Cohen said.
"He was an avid reader, and read many books about the world beyond," Cohen said. "He had a great desire to go far from the world he was in and learn something of the rest of the world."
After earning a bachelor's degree from the Instiut d'Etudes Politiques in Paris in 1956 and a master's degree from the Johns Hopkins School of Advanced International Studies in '57, Korn joined the State Department, launching a 31-year career in foreign policy issues, primarily with the Middle East and Africa.
Near the end of that career, he was instrumental in establishing aid to famine-stricken Ethiopia. Cohen said that at the time, relationships were strained — Ethiopia's strong ties to the former USSR made the Reagan administration reluctant to provide aid. Korn was instrumental in the philosophy of "hunger knows no politics," which helped rally support.
"David felt it was important to do this," Cohen said. "He managed to get Washington and the press interested in the story, and he turned around some of the policy."
At the same time, Korn helped about 100 members of the Jewish community at risk to safely evacuate to Israel, calling airlines to arrange the seats himself, Cohen said. Part of that also included negotiating the release of an American CIA officer.
He was named an ambassador to Togo in 1986. During his career with the State Department, he participated in Camp David, West Bank/Gaza and Sinai Multinational Force negotiations, according to an obituary.
After his career in government, his love of reading turned into a love of writing. He wrote "The Disappearance of Harry Davis" under the pen name TN Davey, as well as seven other books about current affairs and foreign policy. He was also a prolific writer of columns, editorials and other pieces.
"David made many friends among Kurdish groups, championed the rights of Kurds from different parts of Kurdistan and provided advice to Kurdish representatives in Washington and the region," said Sierwan Najmaldin Karim, president of the Washington Kurdish Institute. "He will be sorely missed."
He is survived by four children from a previous marriage, including Marie Reinsdor, David S. Korn, Phillip Korn and Stephen Korn, as well as sister Katherine, brother Nicholas, 11 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
