Carthage in Bloom

Vision Carthage Executive Director Abi Almandinger, right, discusses Carthage's history while checking out a Civil War diorama with America in Bloom's Cheryl Corson, left, Vision Carthage's Jackie Boyer and America in Bloom's Tim France on Tuesday at the Carthage Civil War Museum.

Globe | Laurie Sisk

Today in the Globe newsroom we stopped to smell the flowers. 

Officials with America in Bloom visited Carthage Tuesday to give the local program advice on how to improve its services. 

We'll have more on this story in Wednesday's edition of the Globe and online at joplinglobe.com. We'll also feature reports about: 

  • Public comments taken for upcoming road projects. 
  • A new zoning code for the city of Joplin. 
  • A ribbon cutting for shade canopies at Irving Elementary. 

We hope you have a peaceful evening. 

Follow Digital Editor Joe Hadsall on Twitter at @JoeHadsall.

Tags

Trending Video

Joe Hadsall is the digital editor for The Joplin Globe. He has been the editor of the former Nixa News-Enterprise and has worked for the Christian County Headliner News and 417 Magazine.