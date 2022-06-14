Today in the Globe newsroom we stopped to smell the flowers.
Officials with America in Bloom visited Carthage Tuesday to give the local program advice on how to improve its services.
We'll have more on this story in Wednesday's edition of the Globe and online at joplinglobe.com. We'll also feature reports about:
- Public comments taken for upcoming road projects.
- A new zoning code for the city of Joplin.
- A ribbon cutting for shade canopies at Irving Elementary.
We hope you have a peaceful evening.
