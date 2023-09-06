NEOSHO, Mo. — Newton County cancer survivors, family members and supporters are going back to the future and bringing back the American Cancer Society’s Relay for Life this weekend.
Sporting the theme “Back to Relay,” the first Relay for Life of Newton County in two years will be held from 6 to 10 p.m. Saturday on the west side of the Neosho square.
Donna Hood, an organizer of the event, said community support has been wonderful, and cancer survivors, family members and others are thrilled to be back.
“It’s the first real relay since 2019,” Hood said. “In 2020, we did a drive-by luminary display at the high school, but then we didn’t have one in 2021 or 2022. We didn’t feel like the people we work with, those battling cancer, needed to be gathering together while the pandemic was ongoing because they’re particularly vulnerable to something like COVID-19.”
A schedule of events on the relay’s Facebook page says activities, including games, train rides, a raffle, face painting and survivor check-in, will start at 5 p.m. Saturday.
Silent auction items will be out on tables around the square for people to bid on. All of the games are free for children, and donation buckets will be among the games for people who want to give to the relay.
The opening ceremony will be at 6 p.m.; a survivor ceremony is slated for 7 p.m. The silent auction and sale of luminary ends at 8 p.m., and the luminary ceremony will be held at 9 p.m. The closing ceremony is slated for 10 p.m.
Hood said the relay has taken over the Weston Building on the west side of the square for cancer survivors and their families to gather.
She said the event has already surpassed its fundraising goal of $23,000, having raised $31,599 as of Wednesday.
“We want to thank the entire community for its support,” Hood said. “Almost every restaurant on the square has decorated itself in purple for the relay, and most of them have discounts for people who support the relay. Our corporate sponsors have been amazing, too. We’ve raised close to $16,000 from corporate sponsors alone."
For more details, go to the "Relay for Life of Newton County" page on Facebook or call Hood at 417-312-1027.
