Producers with "American Pickers," a reality TV show on The History Channel, plan to return to Southwest Missouri in May, and are seeking recommendations of people who may have antique treasures to share.
The documentary show features the world of "picking," where the hosts search for antiques that would be highly valued for resale. The show has earned a reputation among viewers for how the hosts deal respectably with owners and offer fair deals for items. Produced by Cineflix Productions, it stars Mike Wolfe, Danielle Colby and Frank Fritz.
Aurora resident Ed Witte was featured in an episode that aired in 2016, during the show's 15th season. The show has visited the Four-State Area several times in search of subjects.
Producers are asking for leads from residents who may know people with a large, private collection or an accumulation of antiques that can be explored. Send your name, phone number, address and description of the collection, as well as photos of the collection, to americanpickers@cineflix.com, or call 855-653-7878.
In order to prevent the spread of COVID-19, the production team will follow all guidelines and protocols for safe filming, as outlined by the state and the Centers for Disease Control, according to a news release.
