As temperatures rise above 90 degrees next week, the American Red Cross of Missouri is encouraging residents to know about heat-related illnesses and is providing safety tips.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, more than 600 people in the United States are killed by extreme heat every year. The elderly and very young are the most susceptible to heat illnesses.
“Oftentimes the elderly can have other health issues that compound heat-related illness," said Angie Springs, Red Cross spokesperson. "Very young people maybe don’t have as much of an opportunity to cool themselves. They may not have the ability to tell you they are feeling hot or are being overexerted."
Next week in the Joplin area, temperatures will be in the mid- to upper 90s. Heat index values ranging from 100 to 105 are expected, according to the National Weather Service station in Springfield.
To stay safe in the heat, the Red Cross recommends:
• Preparing for the weather and discussing heat safety measures with your family members.
• Dressing for the heat. Wear loose-fitting, lightweight and light-colored clothing.
• Staying hydrated. Carry water or juice with you and drink continuously, even if you don't feel thirsty. Avoid caffeinated and alcoholic drinks.
• Eating small meals and eating more often. Avoid high-protein foods.
• Slowing down and avoiding strenuous activity.
• Staying indoors when possible.
According to the Red Cross, there are several heat-related illnesses to be aware of:
• Heat cramps are muscular pains and spasms that usually occur in the legs or abdomen. They are caused by exposure to heat and humidity, and loss of fluids. These cramps are often an early signal that the body is having trouble with the heat.
• Heat exhaustion typically occurs when people exercise heavily or work in a hot, humid place where body fluids are lost through heavy sweating. Blood flow to the skin increases, causing blood flow to decrease to the vital organs. This results in a form of mild shock; if not treated, the victim may suffer heatstroke. Signals include cool, moist, pale flushed or red skin; heavy sweating; headache; nausea or vomiting; dizziness; and exhaustion.
To treat heat exhaustion, first get the person to a cooler place and have them rest in a comfortable position. If the person is fully awake and alert, give them half a glass of cool water every 15 minutes, and have the person drink slowly. Remove or loosen tight clothing and apply cool, wet clothes to the skin. Lastly, fan the person. If the person refuses water, vomits or loses consciousness, call 911 immediately.
• Heatstroke, also known as sunstroke, is life-threatening. The victim’s temperature-control system, which produces sweat as a way of cooling the body, stops working. Body temperature can rise so high that brain damage and death may result if the body is not cooled quickly. Signals include hot, red and dry skin; changes in consciousness; rapid, weak pulse; and rapid, shallow breathing.
To treat heatstroke, first call 911. Move the person to a cool place and quickly cool the body with wet towels or sheets. Be on the lookout for a water hose or anything else that can be used to cool someone off fast. Watch for signals of breathing problems while keeping the person lying down and continuing to cool the body. If the victim refuses water, vomits or has changes in level of consciousness, don’t give them anything to eat or drink.
“I think that we all forget these sorts of safety tips, so it’s always great to have a gentle reminder during times like this," Springs said. "This is how we can best stay prepared and stay safe. We want to make sure that nobody is getting sick because of the temperatures outside. If we can offer a few safety tips to help people stay safe, then we have done our job."
