For the first time in nearly three decades, Republicans and Democrats joined forces on a gun law, the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act, which passed the Senate last Thursday, the House the following day, and was signed by President Joe Biden last weekend.
Following a recent spate of mass shootings — Buffalo, New York; Uvalde, Texas; and Tulsa, Oklahoma — the law:
• Clarifies who needs a federal license to buy and sell firearms.
• Imposes an enhanced background check review process, which includes reviewing juvenile mental health records for individuals 16 years or older seeking to purchase a firearm.
• Narrows the “boyfriend loophole” by prohibiting someone convicted of a misdemeanor crime of domestic violence as part of a dating relationship from purchasing or possessing a firearm for at least five years.
• Provides states with funding to implement extreme risk protection order programs, drug courts and other crisis intervention programs.
• Invests $250 million in community violence intervention and prevention initiatives, and $100 million for the National Criminal Instant Background Check System.
Locally, people on both sides of the issue found something to like in the legislation.
Mental health
Travis Walthall, who teaches firearms safety at Missouri Southern State University, said the bill “seemed to take pretty good measures in trying to address mental health issues, which I totally agree with.
“All of the mass shootings we’ve had in the past 10 years, based on the details that have been released about them, show the shooters were mentally unstable. … You would have to be, to walk into a (school) with a gun,” Walthall, a former Joplin police officer, said. “All of these things are so tied together. More than gun control, I think dealing with mental health and taking it seriously is the answer.”
Amanda Dickerson, local group leader with Moms Demand Action, called the law “a very good jumping off point and … I am grateful that we finally ended 26 years of inaction since Sandy Hook."
She said she was happy to see beefed-up background checks for gun owners 21 years old and younger included in the new law. Such measures, she said, could have prevented the Uvalde school shootings and others; six of the nine deadliest mass shootings in the United States since 2018 were initiated by people younger than 21 years of age.
She said Mom’s Demand Action is not opposed to gun ownership — "We have plenty of gun owners in our group." She added, "It’s simply a matter of responsible gun ownership. Few gun owners want Uvalde, Texas, shooter Salvador Ramos or Sandy Hook shooter Adam Lanza representing them.
"I feel like most of our responsible gun owners really do go through all the (legal) steps, and they should have the right to have access to their firearms if they choose. It's just, unfortunately, people who are not participating in responsible gun ownership are really in the news a lot.
“That’s the big issue here; I know plenty of responsible gun owners who say, ‘Hey, people that are dangerous should not own firearms.’"
Mark Bridges, longtime Newton County Coroner and Sheriff, said he agrees with Dickerson’s last point.
As a Newton County Sheriff deputy in the late 1970s, he once confronted a man walking the streets near the Neosho square with a rifle in his hands.
“I believe it was 1978. … I saw this gentleman walking down the street and he had a rifle, and I knew the individual was out on a pass from the Nevada State Hospital, who had been adjudicated as criminally insane. I immediately pulled over and took the gun away from him.”
Later, he said, he visited the hardware store that sold the man his rifle “and we had a real good" talk.
He said he supports background checks and a stricter check-and-balance system when it comes to mental health and gun ownership because “selling a criminally insane individual a gun is still a problem today.”
However, he questions just how much of an impact the new law will have with gun violence.
“Look, most people can find the guns somewhere; if they want a gun, they will get a gun. A lot of people take guns from family, etc. It will just be so hard to enforce, I’m afraid, even though I do believe it’s very important," Bridges said. “There are laws, obviously, that already exist and simply aren’t followed. To make more laws, I just don’t really see how that’s going to work.”
'A huge deal'
Krista Stark, a local Democratic Party leader and activist, as well as a gun owner, described the new gun law as "a huge deal.”
“It’s very refreshing, in this day and age, that we have senators from both sides of the aisle who were willing to come together and work on this issue. I’ve seen people receding to their corners about this, and liberals are saying, ‘This wasn’t really anything because it wasn’t enough.' And conservatives are saying, ‘This takes away Second Amendment rights.’ I just wish people would take a second and actually look at what was accomplished, because both sides are wrong.”
The new law “doesn’t take away your Second Amendment right, but it’s also not inconsequential. It is hugely consequential,” Stark said.
It’s sad, she continued, “that there have been so many other moments in the last 10 years where we could have acted and we did not manage to accomplish anything in a bipartisan manner.”
She added: “This doesn’t mean we should stop. We need to celebrate because this bill signals the beginning of America’s return to a better (place) than it was.”
Efforts to stop and reverse America’s ongoing gun violence is a complicated matter, said Steve Roberts, owner of Steve’s Trading Post in Joplin, and can’t simply be dismissed away by blanket statements like "just take all guns away from people.”
“To me, gun safety has always been about safely handling your firearm. Part of that education might be the realization by children of what a firearm’s capable of and that it can be very dangerous,” he said.
He said fewer children are being taught gun safety today by their parents, relatives, school systems and public institutions than they once were decades ago.
There are also fewer young people hunting outdoors; between 2011 and 2016 there was a decline of 2.2 million hunters, according to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, with a dramatic decrease — 16% — among the 18- to 24-year-old age group.
“The first time out hunting, and they shoot, part of it may be exciting, but the reality of it is they really just killed (an animal), and there’s a reality of seeing the blood and the damage the gun has done,” to the animal. That’s something that simply can’t be duplicated by a video game or television show, Roberts said.
Jon Sullivan, a custom weapons builder based in Joplin, remembers back in the 1970s and 1980s when rifles and shotguns filled gun racks in the back windows of pick-up trucks parked at school or supermarket parking lots. No one back then, he said, would have given any thought of stealing one of those rifles and using it to shoot up a school or business. So what, he asked, has changed over the decades?
“I’m going to say one is the breakdown of marriage” and the lack of fathers teaching their sons or daughters how to handle and shoot and respect a firearm. “That attitude is gone.”
He also mentioned social media, video games and Hollywood and television movies, with their images of blazing guns and dying victims.
After attending a recent gun show, where various rifles were displayed, he said, “I’ll see 10-year-old boys today recognize an H&K, a Bushmaster, all the kinds of guns they’d see in video games — they can name them off,” Sullivan said.
Children these days “see these guns more as a toy, and as they play with them, there are no consequences to their actions," Sullivan said. "They blow people away and they laugh about it.”
'Glorification of violence'
“It’s our obsession with violence and upheaval; it’s the glorification of guns that we hear in our music, that we see in pop culture, that our children experience when they're playing video games — all of these things play an important role,” the Rev. Markel Hutchins, said in an email to the Globe. “All of these things combined together, with the proliferation of guns, leads us to where we are today. And we’ve got to do something about that.
Hutchins, a civil rights leader and president of MovementFoward Inc., in Atlanta, Georgia, was critical of the gun lobby adding, “The gun lobby, I believe, is the enemy of the American people. The truth of the matter is the majority of Americans want fewer guns being held by criminals, people with mental disabilities, etc. But the gun lobby has such a strong hold on our politicians in Washington and in state legislatures in states across this country.
That’s the reason, he continued, that Americans are still wrestling with “so many people having too many guns with too little training with too many mental health challenges and other deficiencies that should prevent them from owning a gun, and too little legislation to control how many guns are on America's streets — and this is because of the gun lobby.”
“With this new legislation,” he continued, “it’s not a be-all, it’s not the end, but it sure is a good beginning. It’s the most meaningful effort toward gun reform that we’ve seen in this nation in the last 30 years.”
