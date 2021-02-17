Missouri Southern State University and Pittsburg (Kansas) State University continued this week to report small numbers of COVID-19 cases on their campuses.
Missouri Southern reported one new student case on campus during the week ending Feb. 14 and no new employee cases, according to the school's COVID-19 dashboard this week. During that reporting period, the campus was open only one day because of the weather.
The current numbers compare with the three new student cases and one new employee case that were reported during the prior week. Current numbers of students or employees in isolation or under quarantine were not available Wednesday.
Since Aug. 13, the university has reported a total of 277 student cases and 40 employee cases.
For the week ending Feb. 17, the PSU Bryant Student Health Center administered 21 tests to symptomatic students, with four positives. That compares with the 16 tests and one positive that were reported during the prior week.
Currently, 10 students are in isolation, up from five students the week before, and approximately 24 are in quarantine as close contacts to infected people, down from approximately 30 students the week before, the university said Wednesday.
In the same time period, two faculty and staff members reported infections, and three are currently in isolation. Since the beginning of the pandemic, 61 faculty and staff members have reported infections.
Weekly routine testing of athletes mandated by the NCAA continues. In this reporting period, 126 student athletes were tested, and one was found to be positive, PSU officials said.
