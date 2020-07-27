Amid COVID-19 pandemic, teacher relying on patience, flexibility

CARTHAGE, Mo. — Thanks to COVID-19, things may be a bit different for Jennifer Wagoner as she begins to navigate her 20th year of teaching.
But with patience and flexibility, the Carthage High School math teacher hopes to tackle the year with her students.
“I hope students are patient (with us),” Wagoner said. “We don’t have all the answers. We’re trying different things. There’s lots of new things, and I hope they are patient as we all navigate our way through this together.”
A calling
In her seventh year at Carthage, Wagoner's experience also includes 13 years combined, teaching middle school and junior high students in Webb City and at school districts in Colorado and Illinois.
A Southwest Missouri native, Wagoner met her husband, Chad Wagoner, while attending Missouri Southern State University. The pair returned to his hometown of Carthage after he completed medical school and U.S. Air Force requirements.
Wagoner said that, like many children, she grew up playing school. As she grew older, she began to see teaching as a calling and a way to serve others.
She selected math as her subject of interest because of her love of all things numerical and problem-solving.
“I love figuring puzzles out,” Wagoner said. “I love patterns and the structure of (math).”
Wagoner and her husband have two children. Daughter Eryn is a 2020 graduate of Carthage High School and plans to follow her parents footsteps by attending Missouri Southern. Son Connor, 12, will start his first year of junior high this fall.
Dealing with COVID-19
Wagoner said COVID-19 has provided a variety of challenges for her family. As her work and her children’s education moved online after spring break, Chad Wagoner found himself on the front lines of the pandemic.
It also meant Wagoner began to juggle teaching 150 to 175 high school students online as she helped support her children.
While her daughter was self-motivated and could work independently, her son missed being able to interact with his classmates and teachers.
She found herself helping Connor do his work in the mornings and focusing on her own work in the afternoons and evenings. She made an office for herself using a card table in her home’s sunroom.
“It taught me to be very flexible and to be more aware of all of the situations my students were going to be in when they were home,” Wagoner said, especially as some of her high school students found themselves working more hours at essential businesses.
Adding technology
For the past six years, technology in some form has been part of Wagoner’s classroom. She’s found students can dig into an assignment more if they are aided by technology.
For example, she can direct students to use a tablet to create a graph, which then allows them to analyze the resulting data without focusing on the mechanics of making the graph.
“It moves them to a higher level of thinking,” Wagoner said. “Because they can see (immediately) what happens to the components when they change things. It allows us to get to the purpose of the lesson faster using technology.”
Wagoner said she’s been playing with various forms of technology this summer, including ways to streamline her assessment of students, in hopes it will help her focus on teaching rather than grading.
“It’s a lot of fun, and scary at first,” Wagoner said. “Because math is not thought of one of the easier classes to (use) technology — until I started just playing and seeing what was out there.”
While paper will never be eliminated in Wagoner’s classroom, she hopes the technology will allow her to pivot from in-person to online classes with ease.
“I’m trying not to let (COVID-19) be overwhelming,” Wagoner said. “If I let it, it could be absolutely overwhelming. I’m trying to take precautions as recommended by my husband and trying to control what I can.”
This means Wagoner plans to start the year wearing a mask and doing whatever she can to provide a safe place for her students.
She’s relying on Carthage school officials to develop a plan, which will help answer the many questions on how the district will return to class. The plan, currently in the works, is expected in early August.
Wagoner knows COVID-19 will change some teaching strategies, such as helping a student at their desk or passing out papers. Having three 90-minute sessions with different students each class, also presents a challenge.
“I think to be successful, (we) need to be flexible and adaptable,” Wagoner said. “Some things will look the same, others won’t. It’s a lesson I’m trying to remember myself.”
