Financial strain caused by the COVID-19 pandemic has left many Americans turning to food banks or food pantries for the first time, and local providers are reporting as much as a 100% increase in services.
Those fighting hunger say they’ve never witnessed anything like this in America, not even during the Great Recession of 2007 to 2009.
“A few weeks ago, we saw over 220 people come into Crosslines in one day, which as far as I know, is a record in the history of Crosslines — the highest number of people we’ve seen in a day,” said Rodney Rambo, executive director of Crosslines Ministries in Joplin. “We’ve definitely seen an incredibly high need this year, and we need donors and community partners like never before.”
An Associated Press analysis of Feeding America data from 181 food banks in its network found the organization distributed nearly 57% more food in the third quarter of 2020, compared with the same period in 2019.
Feeding America, the nation’s largest antihunger organization with 200 food banks and 60,000 food pantries, has never handed out so much food so fast — 4.2 billion meals from March through October of last year. The organization has seen a 60% average increase in food bank users during the pandemic; about 4 in 10 are first-timers.
Ozarks Food Harvest, the Springfield-based Feeding America food bank that covers 28 counties in Southwest Missouri, purchased about $3.3 million worth of food last April for Jasper and Newton counties, CEO Bart Brown said. The food bank partners with several local pantries, senior centers, children's organizations and public schools to get food to hungry and food-insecure people.
“We’ve seen a big increase in terms of need,” he said. “What we’re seeing in some of our communities is a 50% to 100% increase in the number of clients needing food assistance. For the most part, these are all new clients. They’re following the national trend.”
And just as demand is skyrocketing, many of the food banks’ resources are drying up, and they’re bracing for the impact. Fundraisers have been canceled because of COVID-19, and economic hardships have affected some major donors, resulting in less giving.
“It is a perfect-storm scenario,” Katie Fitzgerald, chief operating officer for Feeding America, said in a statement.
'The need is out there'
A lot of new patrons are from working families and have been laid off or displaced because of COVID-19, and most of them are first-timers or previous donors, Brown said.
“They don’t know where to go, and it’s a big problem,” he said. “We have provided over 90 mobile food pantries that go directly to a lot of these folks, and we’ve been able to reach about 50,000 individuals. This is on top of what our network of food pantries that we serve are doing. It’s been a bigger increase than what we saw in the Great Recession.”
Area churches also are stepping up to address the need. The Joplin Family Worship Center gave out 200 meal boxes in less than two hours through its Farm to Table program in September, and others including Saint Paul’s United Methodist Church and Joplin First Church of the Nazarene also helped fill the hunger gap with food box distribution last year.
Some of those programs have lightened the burden on Feeding Inc., a nonprofit organization in Carthage devoted to feeding the hungry in the region. The organization, which provides a hot meal and small food box distribution on Wednesdays and monthly groceries on Thursdays, is serving fewer families, said Misty White, assistant director.
White believes churches participating in programs like Farm to Table have helped meet a lot of needs, but hungry residents also may be leery of leaving their homes during the pandemic.
“Before COVID, we were averaging about 400 families a month with our Thursday program,” White said. “Now, it’s about 200 families a month. I think we saw a decrease with Farm to Table because people's needs were being met. I’m also seeing a lot of people request deliveries, but we don’t have the manpower.”
The Salvation Army in Joplin isn’t a food pantry, but it provides a hot lunch program for the community Monday through Saturday and breakfast Monday through Friday. Lt. Marty Norris said more people have been requesting emergency food boxes and monetary assistance for rent or utilities.
“I’ve always seen different people every day, but I think we have been up a bit compared to before,” he said. “We’ve had a lot more people call and ask if we have a food pantry. We know the need is out there.”
Continuing surge
Many Americans have been falling through the cracks because they lost their employment benefits or don’t qualify for federal food assistance programs.
“We’ve seen as much as a 50% increase this year,” said Rambo, of Crosslines. “At times, it’s been as high as 75% to 80%. We’re seeing as many as 50% of the folks who have come into Crosslines over the last six months that have never been to a food pantry before due to loss of work, loss of hours or having to quarantine. We’re seeing an incredible number of people who are needing our services for the first time.”
Brown said organizations fighting hunger anticipate demand to continue to surge for at least the remainder of 2021.
“There’s a real cliff effect that we’re afraid of coming the first of the year where we’re going to see a whole lot more clients who fall into these gaps,” he said. “And again, it’s a lot of folks from two-income households where both incomes have been disrupted due to COVID. These stimulus payments, they catch them up for a week and then life goes on.”
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
