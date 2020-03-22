Animal shelters across the Joplin area have either dramatically limited interaction with the public or closed their doors entirely because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Three area shelters have temporarily closed to the public: Faithful Friends Animal Advocates in Neosho; the Southeast Kansas Humane Society in Pittsburg, Kansas; and Second Chance Pet Rescue in Grove, Oklahoma. Three others shelters — the Joplin Humane Society, the Carthage Humane Society and Joplin’s Golden Paw Pet Rescue — are still open and operating, with some limitations.
“We are planning to stay open unless we’re told to shut down,” said Lexi Prado, Golden Paw's manager. “The reason we’re doing that is that the need out there isn’t gone. Now that other places are not taking in any animals, we are being bombarded.”
Golden Paw currently is caring for 200 dogs and 30 cats. The high numbers have to do with the fact that the shelter is one of the few places still accepting strays from the public.
“We just don’t see us closing down,” Prado said. “We are here for everything, for as long as we can — no matter what.”
While the Joplin Humane Society remains open to the public for adoptions, the number of visitors allowed into the lobby has been restricted to 10 in accordance with U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommendations.
Changes also have been made involving animal intake as staff prepare for a potential influx of pets if COVID-19 appears in the Joplin area. Those who become sick and need quick, temporary accommodations for their animals can turn to the shelter for help, staff said.
“We are only accepting animals from the public with an appointment” and who have a clear emergency situation, said Tianna Fisher, the shelter services manager. “Part of that is because if things do get worse, we want to be able to be a resource for those who may have to be hospitalized. So we’re taking precautions ... to make sure we have the ability to care for those who are in dire straits.”
Anyone who finds a stray animal is asked to use social media to either find the animal’s owner or contact the city’s animal control officer for guidance rather than transporting the dog or cat to the shelter for safekeeping, Fisher said. Only if all other options have been exhausted, or if a stray is injured or sick or a litter of puppies or kittens is discovered, should they call the shelter to schedule an appointment. The same rules apply for pet surrenders as well.
The shelter last week canceled several popular programs, including the Shelter Pals training classes and the Kiss the Puppies Good Night events, until mid-May. Shelter-sponsored public spay and neuter clinics will continue; no more than six pet owners will be allowed in the front lobby. The shelter's biggest fundraiser of the year, Fur Ball, has been postponed until August.
New restrictions
The Carthage Humane Society is in a similar situation, said Teresa Smith, a board member.
“We are open and planning on staying open to the public,” she said. “We are getting calls from people wanting to surrender their animals. The calls we have received is (that) they can’t afford to feed them."
Smith said the shelter, which currently houses 34 dogs and 31 cats, needs more volunteers and foster families. Current numbers are low because of the 71 successful adoptions completed in February, but they could grow, she said.
“We have already experienced a slowing down in the number of people coming in to adopt,” she said.
The Southeast Kansas Humane Society was the first area shelter to temporarily shut its doors to the public. The shelter is accepting intakes from the public only on an emergency basis, and physical donations are being accepted curbside. Within 48 hours of the closure, the first positive case of COVID-19 was confirmed in neighboring Cherokee County.
“We were really hoping it would be a long, long time, or maybe never, that (the virus) would hit Crawford County, but I think it’s really swiped the floor out from under everybody right now, unfortunately,” said Jasmine Kyle, business and promotions manager for the shelter. “Our main concern is keeping our employees and the public safe. We just can’t endanger the public.”
As is the case at other shelters, staff members continue feeding the animals and cleaning their kennels, regardless of the closure, Kyle said. They hope to reevaluate the situation Friday “because we’ve had a lot of calls about fostering and adopting,” she said.
Fundraising will also be a hurdle. The shelter's biggest fundraiser, the Mud Run, has been postponed until further notice.
"We don’t receive any help from the county or city," Kyle said. "We are functioning only off donations. If the public keeps our shelter in their thoughts right now, we would really appreciate it.”
Temporary closures
Neosho’s Faithful Friends shelter will remain closed until at least April 6. It is not accepting household donations and is open for appointment-only adoptions.
“We have many families that love to visit the center to socialize with the animals when the kids are out of school, and we normally love it, but at this time we can’t take the chance of multiple people being here at once," said Nicole Porter, the adoption center manager. "We want to keep serious adopters coming in — and they will have more confidence doing so if we have limited the centers visitors."
The shelter’s biggest revenue maker, the FFAA Thrift Store, also has been temporarily shut down.
“That will be a huge financial hit,” Porter said. “The store’s sales pay our overhead at the (shelter). We will be praying that our financial donations don’t slow down. The animals' care really depends on those.”
The temporary closure of the thrift shop associated with Second Chance in Northeast Oklahoma also has put a sizable dent into that shelter’s finances; it normally generates approximately $13,000 per month. Both facilities are now closed to the public, while animal adoptions are by appointment only.
“The situation will be reviewed on a weekly basis to determine the best time to reopen,” said Lysa Boston, shelter manager. “We do not want to be closed any longer than possible.”
With animal transports canceled and dwindling adoptions, the shelter, which is currently caring for 127 dogs and 30 cats, will not accept any animals except by emergency appointment, Boston said.
“We simply don’t have anywhere to put them,” she said.
Where to donate
• Joplin Humane Society: www.joplinhumane.org/donate.html.
• Golden Paw Pet Resort: paypal.com/paypalme2/GoldenPawRescue.
• Carthage Humane Society: www.carthagehumanesociety.org/donate.
• Faithful Friends Animal Advocates: www.ffaaneosho.org/donate.html.
• Southeast Kansas Humane Society: www.thesekhumanesociety.com/donate.
• Second Chance Pet Rescue: www.secondchancepetsponsors.org.
Did you know?
• Coronavirus is spread from human to human. There is currently no evidence that pets can be a source of infection.
• Pet owners should practice good hygiene: wash hands with soap and water after petting and playing with them.
