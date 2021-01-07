Capitol Police rejected offers of federal help to quell mob

Today in the Globe newsroom we continued to evaluate the aftermath of yesterday's riots at the Capitol, as well as the formalization of President-elect Joe Biden's election win.

We reached out to local residents for their thoughts today. Perhaps you remember our Pulse of the Voters series that we have run periodically over the last few years. We returned to some of those people who spoke with us then to talk about how they felt about yesterday's events.

You'll find their stories in tomorrow's edition of the Globe and online at joplinglobe.com. You'll also read reports about:

  • Sen. Josh Hawley experiencing fallout from his role of championing President Donald Trump's claims of voter fraud.
  • An update on funding for a college of dental medicine in Joplin.
  • The next round of basketball action in the Kaminsky Classic.

Tomorrow is Friday, folks, and that can't be bad. Have a wonderful evening.

