PINEVILLE, Mo. — An Anderson man waived a preliminary hearing this week on charges that he has been physically abusive with the three daughters of his girlfriend.
Miguel Torres, 43, waived the hearing Wednesday in McDonald County Circuit Court and was ordered to stand trial on three felony counts of child abuse. Associate Judge John LePage set the defendant's initial appearance in a trial division of the colurt for May 27.
A probable-cause affidavit filed in the case alleges that Torres slapped one of the girls on the face, causing her head to hit a door in their home.
That girl told investigators that her younger sister had told Torres and her mother that their oldest sister had a boyfriend, which led to Torres asking the older sister if that was true. When she told him it was not, he became angry and hit the oldest sister three times in the face, according to the affidavit.
The oldest sister showed up at school with swelling and bruising on her face and confirmed to a child abuse investigator that Torres had hit her three times, according to the affidavit. Further investigation purportedly unearthed an allegation that he had picked up the youngest girl by her hair and thrown her onto a bed.
The girls also told investigators that they have no running water in their home, no bathroom they can use and must shower outside by getting under a tarp and having water poured down on them, according to the affidavit.
