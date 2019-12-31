Some people make New Year's resolutions that quickly fall away by mid-January.
Tammy Renner is different. The Anderson woman chose not to set a resolution but instead to make a lifestyle change.
For more than 300 days, Renner has made the decision to do some form of exercise — a hike, a walk with her family, using a treadmill or working with kettlebells. Her goal wasn’t to lose weight but to motivate herself to move more.
On Thursday, Renner will celebrate a full year of movement — and with it, a healthier lifestyle.
"I made a plan to exercise every day for 30 days,” Renner said. “Thirty days became 60, 60 became 90, and so on. After that, I decided to do a 365-day streak. Resolutions are so overwhelming; I think that’s why everyone quits. This isn’t about being extreme, but being consistent.”
Renner began by using her elliptical machine, striving to get 20 minutes in each day. She decided early on that the goal was about quality, not quantity.
“I moved for 20 minutes when I could, or 10 minutes if that was all I could fit in,” she said. “But then if I wanted to go 30 minutes or an hour, I would. I didn’t want to feel guilty and pressure. I wanted to just do this for me. This was something I was going to do and I set my mind to it.”
Her inspiration came after reading a section of Rachel Hollis’ book “Girl, Wash Your Face,” in which the author talks about keeping promises.
“She said if you make a promise to yourself and you break it, what does that say about you as a person?” Renner said. “I decided I made a promise to myself. That meant exercising even at 11 p.m. after going out with friends. I wanted (my promise) to be stronger than the best excuse.”
Variety of movement
For much of 2019, Renner spent time walking outside. She’s mapped the area around her family’s home so she can walk the dirt roads within a 3-mile radius. And as the days began getting shorter, she purchased a treadmill to continue walking inside.
She’s also explored yoga and using a Simply Fit board, as well as Zumba and resistance bands. She found a Zumba instructor and has used videos on YouTube to help her try new activities.
The exercise has helped, along with medicine, get Renner’s blood pressure down. She has noticed other changes in her body as she’s lost inches because of her increased activity level.
“Clothes fit differently now,” she said. “That wasn’t the actual goal. Maybe my goal in 2020 will be to consciously eat better.”
She’s found a champion in son Caleb, who often encourages her to go for a walk. Over the summer, the pair completed a 5K together.
“I told him Momma can’t run the whole thing, so we would have to run/walk it,” Renner said. “He was a very big encourager for me. I probably ran more with his encouragement. I finished with a better time than what I had trained for.”
Renner said she’s learned a lot from keeping the promise to herself.
“It’s a good thing to make time for yourself and make yourself a priority,” Renner said. “You can be a good employee, a good wife and a good mother, but you (as a person) are still important. Taking time for yourself makes a difference.”
'Small changes add up'
She also found that little changes over time make a difference.
“Small changes add up to a big change,” Renner said. “I think this has taught my kids that health is important and exercise is important. It’s also shown them if you make a promise, especially to yourself, you need to keep it. It also shows you can accomplish your goals if you work at it.”
Ultimately, Renner said, keeping her promise to move each day has helped reduce her health risks.
“I want to live a long, productive life,” she said. “I want to watch my kids grow up and to have grandkids. I don’t want to have health issues. I want my blood pressure under control and to have some weight loss. I want to keep improving my overall health for years to come.”
Renner and her family — husband Terry and children Heather, 17, and Caleb, 10 — live in rural Anderson. She works as the office manager for PECM Engineering Firm and Triton Design Builders, based between offices in Springdale, Arkansas, and Grove, Oklahoma.
Keeping a promise
Tammy Renner said that switching things up and finding new ways to stay active helped her keep her promise of movement. She also started with a small goal and built on it rather than setting a big goal first.
