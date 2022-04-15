MONETT, Mo. — Andrea McKay has been named president of Cox Monett Hospital. She will begin in June.
McKay currently serves as the chief ambulatory officer at Cody (Wyoming) Regional Health, where she leads strategy, operations and business development. She also served as incident commander for a time, guiding the health system’s response during COVID-19.
CoxHealth officials said McKay’s wealth of knowledge in a rural health setting, outstanding communication skills and leadership excellence were key factors in her selection to lead Cox Monett, which was recently constructed and opened last year.
“There is phenomenal energy around Cox Monett with a high-performing team and a new facility. I am excited to see Andrea build on that success,” said Max Buetow, CoxHealth’s incoming president and CEO, in a statement. “Rural health is a vital part of our strategy and the way we serve our communities. We are at a pivotal point for our organization, and Andrea’s expertise and dedication to rural health will help us continue to advance the ways we serve Monett and the region.”
The five-month search, led by a national search firm, was composed of committee members throughout the CoxHealth organization and Monett community.
“Throughout the search, Andrea rose to the top of the list quickly,” said William Mahoney, senior vice president of the CoxHealth Community Hospital Group, in a statement. “Her ability to engage with physicians and employees impressed the committee, along with her excitement to continue building on the culture established at Cox Monett, which includes many patient experience awards.”
McKay said the culture and reputation of CoxHealth helped solidify her decision to return to the Midwest, where she is originally from.
“When I walked in the front door of the beautifully designed hospital, it instantly felt like home,” she said in a statement. “Everyone was so welcoming and kind, and I knew it was a place where I could make a positive difference while pursuing a lifelong dream of leading a rural hospital in a community with overwhelming support of local health care.”
McKay holds degrees from Indiana Wesleyan University in Marion, Indiana, and Bluffton University in Bluffton, Ohio. Last fall, she obtained her national rural health CEO certification through the National Rural Health Association.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.