Andy Ostmeyer, managing editor of The Joplin Globe, has been promoted to editor of the newspaper, publisher Dale Brendel announced Wednesday.
Ostmeyer succeeds longtime editor Carol Stark, who died of cancer in August. He will oversee the paper’s digital and print platforms, including magazines and other specialty publications.
"It's a genuine honor," Ostmeyer said. "Carol set the standard we will follow when it comes to providing information essential to the lives of our readers, and to our community."
Assistant Metro Editor Emily Younker, a native of Joplin, was named by the publisher to succeed Ostmeyer as managing editor of the Globe. She has worked at the paper for 10 years, starting as a beat reporter covering Webb City and Carl Junction.
“We are excited to announce Andy as our new editor," Brendel said. "He has been serving in the interim role for the past couple of months, and he is the best choice to continue the legacy of outstanding journalism and local news coverage established by Carol Stark and other predecessors at the top of the newsroom. He has deep roots in the Joplin region and has been one of the leaders in the newsroom for many years.”
Brendel said Younker has steadily moved up the ladder of success at the Globe with her commitment to community coverage and quality journalism, including her performance during the catastrophic tornado that struck Joplin in May of 2011.
“She’s earned the title of managing editor,” he said. “Under her and Andy’s leadership, the Globe will continue to enhance its role as a vibrant and vital news source for both our daily print and digital platforms.”
Ostmeyer has been with the paper for 35 years, serving in multiple reporting and editing positions. He started as a features writer, and over the years worked as a community reporter, assistant editorial page editor, business reporter and education reporter. He was named metro editor in 2007 and managing editor earlier this year. He is the recipient of numerous awards from the Missouri Press Association, the Associated Press and CNHI, parent company of the Globe. He is a 1984 graduate of Kansas State University.
Younker joined the Globe in 2008 and played a major role in the paper’s coverage of the May 22, 2011, EF5 tornado. She put together "Faces of the Storm," a powerful collection of photos and biographies of the 161 victims, and "22 Miracles in May," an award-winning collection of miraculous stories that emerged from the tornado.
Since 2012, she has served as the Globe's education reporter, moving up to assistant metro editor in 2017.
Younker is a graduate of Missouri State University and the Missouri School of Journalism.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.