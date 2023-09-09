STRONG CITY, Kan. — The Northern Cross was upright, low in the west, and Orion was rising, low in the east; summer is dying, winter on the horizon.
It was cool enough before sunrise that I regretted not grabbing a jacket, but a few minutes of hiking at Tallgrass Prairie National Preserve remedied that. Parts of Kansas are anything but flat.
Once, there were millions of acres of rolling, species-rich tallgrass prairie like this protected fragment of the Flint Hills, but nearly all of that grassland is gone, and today we’re a country poorer for the loss.
How rich are these grasslands? “The preserve is home to more than 500 species of plants. Prominent grasses such as big bluestem, Indian grass, switchgrass, and little bluestem appear to dominate the plant community; however, they are far outnumbered by the diversity of (wildflowers),” the Nature Conservancy reports. The National Park Service says the preserve is home to 150 species of grassland birds, 39 types of reptiles and amphibians and 31 mammals.
How much poorer are we today? Less than 1% of Missouri’s tallgrass prairie remains; only 4% nationwide. Much of what is saved exists in isolated islands, most much smaller than this 10,894-acre preserve west of Emporia. The site is owned by The Nature Conservancy but managed in partnership with the National Park Service.
The preserve is also home to a bison herd that descends from the free-roaming, genetically pure bison of the 19th century, with minimal evidence of introgression with cattle.
National symbol
I mean no offense to the bald eagle, but the Kansan in me thinks bison would make a more fitting national symbol.
“At once (the bison) is a symbol of the tenacity of wilderness and the destruction of wilderness; it’s a symbol of Native American culture and the death of Native American culture; it’s a symbol of the strength and vitality of America and the pettiness and greed of America; it represents a frontier both forgotten and remembered; it stands for freedom and captivity, extinction and salvation.”
So wrote Steven Rinella in his book, “American Buffalo: In Search of a Lost Icon.”
But I suppose the same could be said of the bald eagle.
Anyway ... in Kansas, soon after you turned 14 and could drive you were expected to get a job. My first job after I turned 14 was working at a recreated Western fort and frontier town that had a small herd of bison. We put up hay in summer, fed them that hay in winter, and made sure their water source wasn’t frozen solid. We did that with the help of two Chevy workhorse pick-ups — a ’49 and a ’52, I think — that we took into their pasture. Even in the cabs of those old trucks, I was wary. Bison have a way of telegraphing power. And a message: This is our domain.
I often wondered: If they wanted to, what kind of wreckage could bison make of those trucks. Large bulls can weigh more than 2,000 pounds; the largest wild bison have weighed in at more than 2,500 pounds, domestic bison grow even larger, which is about as much as those trucks weighed. They also can run at speeds of up 35 mph, which was about as fast as those old trucks ever got. Bulls stand 6 feet tall at the shoulders, and can reach 11 feet from one end to the other, not counting the tail. So, yeah, they could toss the truck if they had a mind to.
Tallgrass Prairie National Preserve allows hiking 24/7 on its more than 40 miles of trails, but it’s up to you to know the rules for staying safe. The Park Service recommends staying at least 125 yards from the bison, which is more than the length of a football field. The U.S. Department of Interior offers this handy piece of advice: “You can judge a bison’s mood by its tail. When it hangs down and switches naturally, the bison is usually calm. If the tail is standing straight up, watch out! It may be ready to charge.”
On this morning, the vast majority of the herd were on a hillside, and I was keeping my distance, but when I glanced over my shoulder I discovered a lone bull grazing behind me in the half-light of dawn. Its tail was calm, but at 35 mph, a charging bison can cover nearly 20 yards in about a second; it would take this bull six or so seconds to get from one end zone to another. Suddenly, 125 yards didn’t seem much. I watched for a while, until it moved off. That’s when I opted to put a fence between us and hustled back the way I came. I picked another trail, one that kept me on my side of a fence and him on the other. The message they telegraphed was unchanged from that job when I was 14: This is our domain.
As wary as I was, I couldn’t help but wonder: Were they more wary of us — of humans? By rights, they should be.
40 million slaughtered
On Aug. 29, 1806, in South Dakota, Meriwether Lewis wrote: “I assended to the high Country and from an eminance I had a view of the plains for a great distance. From this eminance I had a view of a greater number of buffalow than I had ever Seen before at one time. I must have Seen near 20,000 of those animals feeding on this plain.”
But by 1900, in one long lifetime, fewer than 1,000 bison remained, according to the National Bison Association.
“The majority of the 40 million animals were killed in a 55-year period, beginning in 1830,” the National Park Service reported.
Conservation efforts helped save them, led in part by the American Bison Society, and the donation of a small herd from the Bronx Zoo to places such as Wind Cave National Park in South Dakota, from which the bison at Tallgrass Prairie National Preserve descend.
Today, the preserve is one of the few places to see bison in the wild. Prairie State Park near us is another. Northeast Oklahoma has the nearly 40,000-acre Joseph H. Williams Tallgrass Prairie Preserve, “the largest protected piece of tallgrass prairie left on Earth,” according to The Nature Conservancy, with 2,500 bison. There’s also Custer State Park in South Dakota, near Wind Cave, with a herd estimated at about 1,400. Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge in Southwest Oklahoma has another herd descended from original wild stock, about 650 animals today.
There’s a lot more to see at Tallgrass Prairie National Preserve. Depending on how long you have and how far you want to hike, you could make a full day out of it. While there, visit the imposing 1881 three-story limestone ranch house with its red roof and the nearby limestone barn, one of the largest limestone barns in the country, and a host of outbuildings.
But it’s the prairie and the bison and the story they tell that make this place worth the visit — the story of a nation on its way to extraordinary wealth but growing poorer on the way because of its shortsightedness and wanton destruction and a story of taming a continent, only to discover that in doing so we risked losing something wild in ourselves.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.