MIAMI, Oklahoma — Ten years ago, Kim Horn began to nurture an idea.
As the director of the GAR Cemetery, Horn wanted to bring an Angel of Hope statue to the municipal cemetery.
Last year, her dream became a reality when Oklahoma’s third Angel of Hope was placed in a new section of the cemetery dedicated for infants and children.
Based on the Richard Paul Evans book “The Christmas Box,” the statues have become a symbol of grief and healing for parents and others throughout the world.
There are now more than 200 statues in cemeteries around the country. Other statues are located at Lendonwood Gardens in Grove and in Oklahoma City. In Missouri, statues are located in Hannibal, Troy and St. Charles. The only statue in Arkansas is located in Jonesboro.
The first angel was dedicated on Dec. 6, 1994, in Salt Lake City. Because the day is often celebrated as Children’s Day throughout the world, people gather to take part in a time of remembrance and celebration of the lives of children and others who have died.
People will gather at 7 p.m. today in Miami and Grove for the ceremonies. This will be the second ceremony at the GAR Cemetery, as the statue was put into place last year just in time for the Dec. 6 observance.
Miami’s ceremony will include a candlelight service, in which white carnations are placed at the statue in memory of a child or loved one. Names of those people also will be read aloud. While brief, the event will also include coffee and hot chocolate provided by Paul Thomas Funeral Homes.
Horn said the reading of the names is a powerful moment during the ceremony.
“Some may have lost a child years ago,” Horn said. “To hear the name said out loud, along with the flowers, helps people know they are remembered and they were important.”
Fulfilling a dream
Horn got her idea for the statue after attending a ceremony in Grove. She tried to work the statue’s price into her budget for several years, but needs overruled wants.
In 2017, as the 2018 budget was prepared, Horn said she was finally able to budget the funds, using the cemetery’s care fund. Cemetery staff began preparing the new section, which has been set aside for infants and children. Landscaping was completed during the year, and in November, the statue was delivered and set in the new garden.
Located in the northern corner of the cemetery, the area now includes a paved pathway and benches.
White crape myrtles have been planted, and Horn said other landscape additions in the next few years will help create a garden setting where parents and others can pause and reflect on the lives of loved ones.
“I want this to be a place where people can come, remember and have their thoughts be on their child,” Horn said. “I knew this would be a place of comfort for a lot of people.”
While it was not the driving factor, Horn admits the loss of her stepson, K.J. Horn, at age 11 played a role in wanting the statue in Miami.
“It’s not about me or my loss but about the families I serve,” Horn said. “As I worked here, I became more aware of how many people experience the loss of a child. It made me more sensitive to helping those families.”
For Horn, the statue and the yearly celebration provide a way to help people continue to remember and tell the stories of their children’s lives.
“Burying a child is one of the hardest things (our staff) can do,” Horn said. “It’s nothing compared to what a family goes through.”
Horn credits city officials for having the vision to bring the statue to Miami.
“It took a lot of patience, but so does anything you do that is worthwhile,” Horn said. “It brings people amazing comfort.
“The biggest payoff or reward is that it will be here long after all of us are gone.”
Details
GAR officials used the cemetery’s care money to purchase the statue and fund the landscaping. It cost $34,000 to purchase the angel, granite pedestal and benches, as well as complete the concrete work, landscaping and solar lighting. The statue is located in the northern corner of the cemetery and is accessible directly by turning in Gate 3. The angel garden is located behind the gazebo and mausoleum. The cemetery is open to the public from dawn to dusk.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.