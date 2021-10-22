AVILLA, Mo. — Angela Allen’s world changed on Oct. 13, 2020. On that day, she began her journey with breast cancer.
Laying in bed, after taking a shower, Allen felt a lump. It was different and the 46-year-old Avilla woman knew instinctively she needed to get it checked out.
Allen immediately set up an appointment with her doctor for a mammogram of both breasts, which was completed at Mercy Hospital Carthage. An ultrasound followed. A week later, medical officials sent Allen to Mercy Hospital Joplin for a biopsy.
“My heart sank,” Allen said. “It was hard for me to know what was happening. I lost my mom, Ada Todd, four years ago. She was my go-to person for when I was sick.”
In less than three days, the biopsy results came back: breast cancer. Allen was diagnosed with stage 2, HER2-positive breast cancer. Fortunately, she said, doctors caught it before it spread to her lymph nodes or chest wall. Everything was contained in her right breast.
Dr. Danny Lou, surgeon, and Dr. Samir Dalia, oncologist, joined her medical team, which included patient advocate Christina Leggett. Allen jokes that her late father, Doyle, must have “hand-picked” her surgeon; Allen’s father called her “Lou” as a nickname.
Treatment began in early December. She would go on to have six rounds of four aggressive chemo drugs before beginning maintenance chemo in April. Surgery took place on May 10, when her surgeon removed two lymph nodes and scar tissue.
Allen said a mammogram following surgery indicates that, between the surgery, chemo and 20 rounds of radiation, the tumor is gone.
Battling breast cancer
Prayer became an important part of Allen’s journey. She would create a prayer journal as well as a “war wall” modeled after the prayer war room found in the Christian movie “War Room.”
“Everything I prayed about, I wrote down,” Allen said. “I had a wall of sticky notes, one of which said, ‘Winning Season,’ as well as scriptures. Every morning before I got out of bed, I would read my wall. God got me through it and showed me a lot of things through this.”
Allen said Psalms 46:10 — “Be still, and know that I am God” — was present “everywhere I went.”
Right before her diagnosis, Allen had changed jobs. Between treatment and COVID-19 restrictions, she found herself staying at home for nine months.
In June, she returned to work, this time at a store in Jasper. By July, she had received both COVID-19 vaccinations — a fortunate decision, she said, because she came down with COVID-19 in September. Her doctor was able to give her the antibody infusion to fight off the illness.
“Fortunately, all I had was just like a really bad sinus infection,” Allen said. “I was just really, really tired. I think if I did not have the COVID shots, it would have been worse.”
Looking ahead, Allen knows she has six more maintenance chemo treatments, which will end by March 2022. Then she will be placed on a daily chemo pill.
“Through all of this, I met the most amazing people,” Allen said. “I thank God every day he sent me to Mercy.”
Allen said people such as Leggett and other Mercy employees provided amazing emotional support through the entire journey. She also said one of her major emotional hurdles involved losing her long hair — something which was part of her identity. Her hair is now growing back as a short pixie cut.
Allen said her family, which includes 16-year-old Cheyene; 14-year-old Morgan; 9-year-old Austin, along with her adult son and daughter-in-law, Jared and Kiesha, and their two sons, Brock and Cody, provided a tremendous amount of support.
Cheyene, now a junior at Miller High School, spent much of her sophomore year taking remote classes so she could be a hands-on caregiver.
Friends throughout the Avilla community, including members of the Baptist church in Avilla, also provided support throughout the journey.
She hopes to become an inspiration to others facing the same challenges.
“I learned just because you have cancer, it doesn’t put life on hold,” Allen said. “I learned you don’t stop just because you have cancer. You keep pushing forward, because tomorrow is always better. I hope I’ll be able to sit and share my story with other women. I didn’t let it win, and I want them to not let (the diagnosis) get the best of them.”
