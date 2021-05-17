Among those displaced by the May 2011 tornado were hundreds, if not thousands, of pets. Dogs, cats and animals of all kinds found themselves homeless and, in many cases, separated from their human parents amid the chaos of the storm.
But animal advocates led by the Joplin Humane Society and the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals stepped in, rescuing lost pets and caring for them until they could be reunited with their owners or adopted by new owners. Between late May and late June of that year, more than 500 pets were reunited with their families, and more than 1,300 in total were cared for until a long-term housing situation could be found.
Learn more in a story from reporter Kevin McClintock in a story in Tuesday's print edition and online at joplinglobe.com. And find out what happened to Blake, a yellow Lab mix with a scar from debris on his forehead. (Spoiler alert: he's happy with his post-tornado parents!)
We'll also bring you:
- The latest on a gas tax hike approved by the Missouri Legislature, which some groups now want to go for a public vote.
- Coverage of tonight's Joplin City Council meeting.
- A preview of an event happening Tuesday at Rader Farm, the Jasper County site of a Civil War skirmish.
Have a nice evening.
