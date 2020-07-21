PITTSBURG, Kan. — The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a case of animal cruelty after a dog that had been severely neglected was dumped at the Southeast Kansas Humane Society last week.
A red heeler, also known as an Australian cattle dog, appeared to have been thrown from a vehicle that drove by the Humane Society, 485 E. 560th Ave., on July 13. The animal also showed signs of severe neglect. Humane Society staff reported the incident to authorities, who believed a red car may have been a vehicle of interest in the case.
Investigators with the sheriff’s office located and interviewed the owners of the vehicle in question and the owners of a similar vehicle that was in the area at the time the dog was found. It was determined that the driver of the red vehicle that Humane Society staff saw drive by their operation was a passerby who had stopped to check on the red heeler.
It was later determined that Humane Society staff members didn’t actually see the dog being thrown from a vehicle but that the dog suffered severe neglect and was dumped in the area of the shelter. The dog is being nursed back to health.
Cruelty to animals is defined in Kansas state law as knowingly abandoning any animal in any place without making provisions for its proper care, or as having custody of any animal and knowingly failing to provide care as is needed for the health and well-being of the animal.
Anyone having information on the incident, which remains under investigation, is urged to contact the Crawford County Sheriff's Office at 620-724-8274.
