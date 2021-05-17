In early 2011, the last thing on the minds of Chuck and Allison Pittman was adopting a second, larger dog into their home. However, that changed the moment the May 22 storm tore the heart out of Joplin.
When the Webb City couple learned of the Joplin Humane Society’s planned “adopt-a-thon” — in which 700-plus unclaimed and unwanted dogs and cats would be up for adoption in the wake of the storm — they acted without hesitation.
The Pittmans found Blake, today a 100-pound Lab mix who the family says lives to hit the Frisco Trail.
Their action is being cited as an example of the outpouring of compassion and support that was shown by hundreds upon hundreds of others who came to the rescue of pets that were rendered for one reason or another without homes in the wake of the storm. Also being lauded are the actions of those who healed and fed the animals who survived the storm and then either returned them to their owners or found homes for them.
That latter effort by rescuers was led by the Joplin Humane Society and the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals. ASPCA provided and built emergency shelters adjacent to the main Joplin shelter building, housing and caring for 1,306 pets rescued from the rubble or found abandoned on the city’s outskirts over a monthlong period. Between late May and late June, more than 500 pets were reunited with their families, while another hundred were temporarily boarded at the shelter for free until their owners — some of them hospitalized — could come and claim them.
On Saturday, June 25, 2011, the Pittmans had shown up early at the Joplin Humane Society to view the available dogs, but the line ahead of them was so long they were asked to come back Sunday.
“I was very disheartened,” Allison Pittman said, “as I thought all the dogs would be gone by then.”
When they showed up Sunday morning, they waited hours to be allowed into the adoption area. The Pittmans and their son split up with one goal in mind — to find a medium-to-large yellow Lab or retriever, and that’s exactly what Chuck Pittman found.
“He called us over to (a) cage,” Allison Pittman said, “and we saw the most pitiful, timid and skinny Lab mix with an unsightly scar on his forehead” — which was inflicted by storm debris, they later learned. Despite the scar and other healing wounds, “we were in love instantly and knew he was the one.” Before they even left the parking lot, the big yellow dog had a name — Blake, after Blake Griffin, the University of Oklahoma basketball player.
That two-day adoption marathon event, said Tim Rickey, who oversees ASPCA’s disaster response teams, was one of the greatest examples he’s ever seen of what he called humans showing “higher compassion.”
“That event alone is one of the biggest takeaways for me,” said Rickey, a Joplin native who served for 11 years as a Joplin animal control officer. “We had people driving (to Joplin) from New Mexico, from Florida and Texas and Arizona — we did not expect that or anticipate that at all. As we began planning and promoting (the event), the assumption was the turnout would be from the region, maybe a two-hour radius of Joplin. We had no idea just how impactful this (disaster) had been across the country.”
Over those two days, people from 24 states showed up to eventually adopt all 745 available dogs and cats, Rickey said.
“During the morning of the event’s first day, I had an anxious feeling if anybody was going to show up, because these events take a lot of planning and cost a lot of money, and so there’s that moment of truth — it didn’t take very long to answer that question,” Rickey said. “It was a challenging day but an amazing day, and it speaks to the power of compassion, that so many people were coming to rescue an animal; they knew there was a need and they were there to support the (Joplin) community. That was a very special feeling.”
In the weeks leading up to the two-day adoption event, Joplin Humane Society employees and volunteers were hard at work caring for the animals coming to the shelter, which rapidly came to resemble a hospital ward for animals.
After the tornado, the shelter almost immediately began receiving roughly 100 animals each day — many with devastating injuries. A dozen area volunteer veterinarians, along with veterinary technicians, staffed the triage unit around the clock. Animals were brought to them on stretchers, in people’s arms and even on doors used as makeshift stretchers. The activity was so great and so many were helping out that the shelter and its surrounding buildings became known as “the village.” Warehouses were outfitted to house the dogs and cats while volunteers and workers lived in campers and trailers. Humane Society staff and volunteers also received chickens, potbellied pigs, snakes, hermit crabs, guinea pigs, hamsters, birds — even a goldfish, scooped from its tank and brought to the shelter, where its owners eventually were able to retrieve it.
One of those volunteers who helped at the shelter was Murray Fields, whose home he shared with eight dogs was destroyed by the tornado.
He found his three-legged dog, Norton, on the floor near him, “covered in debris,” and soon located three of his other dogs in the wreckage. Of his four other dogs, he said, “I assumed they had been crushed in the rubble.” That next day, local church volunteers dug three more of his dogs from the rubble. The last dog still later was found alive and rescued.
Connie Andrews, director of the Joplin Humane Society, said she still grows emotional when reflecting on the great lengths people took to reunite with their lost pups or cats in the days and weeks after the tornado.
“People driving out here looking for their pets when they had nothing left — they would come out here in cars that were missing doors,” she said with a shake of her head. “Just seeing how much those animals meant to these people who had lost everything — I just can’t explain that emotion. ... Animals are a part of our families.”
Allison Pittman agrees.
“Blake is super affectionate and loves when people come to visit; he is now a 100-pound lap dog that lives for walks on the Frisco Trail,” she said. “We are forever grateful to the Joplin Humane Society for bringing Blake to us, and we wish his former family knew how much he means to our family.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.