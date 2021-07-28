Today in the Globe newsroom we looked at a celebration of a city's history.
The first land platting in the Joplin area occurred 150 years ago, and was the precursor to what Joplin is today. That anniversary was marked Wednesday with a presentation.
We'll have more about this story in Thursday's edition of the Globe and online at joplinglobe.com. We'll also feature reports about:
- Online payments for the city of Joplin working again.
- A preview of the upcoming Park Days Freedom Festival.
- Funding assistance for air conditioning units or repairs.
We hope you stay cool for the rest of the evening.
