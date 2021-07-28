Joplin Platting Ceremony

State Rep. Lane Roberts (right) presents Joplin City Council member Diane Reid Adams with proclamations from the state House and Senate recognizing the 150th anniversary of the platting of Joplin City. The Wednesday morning ceremony was held near Cox Avenue and Central Street.

Globe | Laurie Sisk

Today in the Globe newsroom we looked at a celebration of a city's history.

The first land platting in the Joplin area occurred 150 years ago, and was the precursor to what Joplin is today. That anniversary was marked Wednesday with a presentation.

We'll have more about this story in Thursday's edition of the Globe and online at joplinglobe.com. We'll also feature reports about:

  • Online payments for the city of Joplin working again.
  • A preview of the upcoming Park Days Freedom Festival.
  • Funding assistance for air conditioning units or repairs.

We hope you stay cool for the rest of the evening.

Follow Digital Editor Joe Hadsall on Twitter at @JoeHadsall.

Tags

Trending Video

Joe Hadsall is the digital editor for The Joplin Globe. He has been the editor of the former Nixa News-Enterprise and has worked for the Christian County Headliner News and 417 Magazine.