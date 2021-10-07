There's an anniversary coming up this weekend, although there aren't any public commemorations planned.
Sunday marks the 45th anniversary of the dedication of Lowell Davis' "Forged in Fire," a mural he created at the Jasper County courthouse. It is one of the artist's earliest, and physically one his largest, contributions to his hometown.
Learn more about the mural and its artist in a story from reporter John Hacker, with pictures from photographer Roger Nomer. You'll find both online at joplinglobe.com and in Friday's print edition.
You'll also find:
- The latest episode of the Globepodders, our new sports-themed podcast.
- A preview of Columbus Days, the premier festival of the Southeast Kansas town.
- Details about a guilty plea made today in a Lamar murder case.
Have a nice Thursday evening. It's the First Thursday ArtWalk in downtown Joplin, if you're interested in getting out.
