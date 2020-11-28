Annual 2-block parade lauds La Russell staying on map, pump in middle of Main

EDITOR'S NOTE: The following is a first-person account of a recent honor received by local freelance reporter John Hacker. The reader will soon note that the former Carthage Press managing editor and frequent contributor to the Globe's news columns did not pass up the opportunity to let others pat him on the back.
LA RUSSELL, Mo. — It was truly a surprise when I got the call two weeks ago, but after talking Thanksgiving Day to Jean Campbell, retired instructor at Missouri Southern State University and self-proclaimed “oldest lady in town,” maybe I should have been more worried.
Jean was grand marshal of La Russell’s Lighting of the Pump Parade two years ago.
That call I received was from Chip Taylor, son of parade organizer Linda Heman, asking me if I’d be the grand marshal for 2020.
Jean’s husband, Bill, was a grand marshal a few years back, and he died in the next year.
Jean told me just before the annual procession Thursday night that it did seem to be the trend for grand marshals of La Russell’s parade.
Then, she said, the organizers asked her to serve as grand marshal, and that she promptly and proudly told a friend. The friend said he had been asked to do the honors the year before and that he had told Linda Heman: "Absolutely not. Everyone you've ever had as a grand marshal is dead now."
Jean said all of those grand marshals were "older gentlemen who were pillars of the community, and they died in the year after the parade."
"Hopefully I broke the string,” Jean said.
I, too, hope she broke the string, because it was a true honor for me to be asked, and I plan to be back in 2021 and beyond.
When I asked Heman why she chose me, she said it was the suggestion of a close friend and La Russell fan, Stewart Johnson of Carthage.
“You are the most deserving person I know,” she told me as I blushed. “You are so good to our little town. You’re always out here cheering us on every year, making us feel special. So we decided to make you feel special this year. Little towns don’t get a lot of attention, and we appreciate it.”
I’ll just say this: It’s easy to give an event like La Russell’s little parade the attention and coverage it deserves. It’s families getting together to remember their history around a town landmark — a hand-cranked well pump that’s sat in the middle of County Route U on the north end of La Russell for well over a century.
Something different
This year’s parade was a little different, and the crowd was a little smaller than last year, when probably 600 or 700 people filled the streets of this town of 114 residents.
The theme for the 2020 parade was “Everything Good in the World.”
Like everything else, the COVID-19 pandemic forced changes in La Russell too.
“In fact, I was hesitant to have the parade, but my son Chip said, 'No, we’re going to do it,'” Heman said.
“If we don’t do it, it’ll just fall by the wayside," she said. "Basically, we’re encouraging everyone to do what they’re supposed to do. We’ve changed refreshments and packaged things up and having only one person handle things.
“We’re giving the float awards away before the parade instead of after. I’m still going to have to get up on the pump base and talk to everyone, but we’re trying to avoid that big gathering that happens around the pump at the end of the parade.”
For the most part, people watched the parade from their vehicles or social distanced along the two-block parade route. The groups that clumped together seemed to be family units for the most part.
There were fewer than 10 float entries this year.
The Humdingers Kazoo Band, which leads the parade and plays Christmas carols along the way, also was smaller than in past years.
Trisha Swoveland of Carthage is getting married in the next few weeks and moving to Iowa, but she said she plans to return every Thanksgiving to take her place as the Humdingers’ baton twirler.
She started twirling with the band four years ago.
"Absolutely, we’re coming back every year,” Swoveland said. “It’s just good wholesome family fun. My whole family loves to come watch this after we eat Thanksgiving dinner because it’s just fun, a good time. We don’t take it too seriously; it’s just all about enjoying life.”
Swoveland’s sons Spencer Lines and Kaysar Lines, and fiance, Raymond Klok, judged the floats in the parade and handed out the awards.
The Sommers family float won the Pump’s Choice Award; the Everts family float won Top Dog for small floats; The Rocking Around the Christmas Tree float, featuring the Moenkhoff, Miller and VanDyken families, won Top Dog for large floats, and the Future LaRussell Mayor float, featuring the Powell and Lovell families, won Funniest Float.
Heman also presented the Friend of the Pump award to Bethany Everts and Janet Hornback, representing the LaRussell Neighborhood Watch program initiated in 2020 with the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department.
Background
So why is there a water-well pump in the middle of La Russell’s Main Street in the first place?
The old hand-cranked pump dates back to the early 1900s when La Russell was a railroad town.
According to a remembrance written in 2009 by A.E. “Noney” Graff, beginning in 1904, the pump was a source of water for men, horses and other livestock, and later automobile radiators as the nation gravitated to the motorized car and truck.
In 2009, the pump, which is set in a large concrete base, was hit by a big truck, and the Missouri Department of Transportation decided to remove it permanently.
Graff, who died in 2014, stirred up the community and had residents and friends to call MoDOT demanding the pump be restored to its rightful spot in the middle of the road in front of the La Russell post office.
Rodney Guinn, mayor of La Russell at the time and a former parade grand marshal himself, recalled that day.
“I got a phone call from the state wanting to know if I could help them,” Guinn said. “I thought they wanted money; that’s why they usually call. They said, 'No, we just want these damn telephone calls to stop coming in. The pump will be back the next day.'”
MoDOT returned the pump to the spot where it had stood for more than a century, and the community started the parade to celebrate it’s heritage the following year.
