When the Oklahoma State Board of Education reviews a teacher's state certificate for revocation, it is usually because of criminal behavior. In the case of a former Norman teacher, it's over awareness of banned books.
Earlier this month, Ryan Walters, Oklahoma secretary of education, asked the State Board of Education to revoke Summer Boismier's teaching certificate over a display she had in her Norman High School English classroom. Boismier had covered her bookshelves with red butcher paper and written the message "Books the state doesn't want you to read." Also behind the paper was a QR code from the Brooklyn Public Library in New York, featuring a list of books state legislatures across the country are working to ban.
The case is one of many examples of how the number of attempts to ban books is on the rise, according to a library association and its annual recognition of those efforts.
Last week, the American Library Association reported that numbers of attempts to ban or restrict books have already approached last year's totals, which were already the highest in decades. Four months remain in the association's tracking cycle.
Deborah Caldwell-Stone, director of the association's Office for Intellectual Freedom, said one reason for the increase is because of increased coordination of political campaigns.
"I've never seen anything like this," Caldwell-Stone said. “It's both the number of challenges and the kinds of challenges. It used to be a parent had learned about a given book and had an issue with it. Now we see campaigns where organizations are compiling lists of books, without necessarily reading or even looking at them.”
Throughout 2021, the association listed 729 challenges directed at 1,579 books, according to a news release. This year, the association has counted 681 challenges to 1,651 titles so far. The numbers were shared as part of this year's Banned Books Week, which started Sunday and runs until Saturday.
Organized by the association and a group of writing and free speech organizations including the National Coalition against Censorship and the Authors Guild, Banned Books Week raises awareness of censorship across the country. Libraries and bookstores across the nation participate by showing displays and holding readings.
In addition to the trend of political action committees driving ban attempts, Caldwell-Stone said the wave has targeted books dealing with sexuality and race. In addition to LGBTQ subject matter, books about racism are also being challenged more.
This year's honorary chair of Banned Books Week is an author whose work has been recently targeted by such efforts. George M. Johnson's "All Boys Aren't Blue," a young-adult memoir based on his experience of being Black and nonbinary.
"This is a fight for the truth that has always existed even if it rarely gets told," Johnson said. "When the youth are empowered with stories about the experiences of others, they become adults who understand the necessity for equity and equality and have the tools to build a world the likes of which we have never seen."
Boismier was informed that a parent complained about her bookshelf display, saying it was a political statement in a classroom, according to reports from The Norman Transcript. She quit her position Aug. 24 and said her display was intended as a protest of a recent law that states schools can't teach concepts intended to make a student uncomfortable about race or sex.
Walters has sought the revocation of Boismier's teaching certificate, saying she introduced a "liberal political agenda" and gave students access to pornographic material — the QR code leads to a list that includes "Gender Queer: A Memoir" by Maia Kobabe, a title cited by activists as being pornographic.
Boismier is not the only teacher involved in the controversy. Activists have increased attacks against schools and libraries across the nation, leading to harassments and resignations, according to information from The Associated Press:
• A middle school librarian in Denham Springs, Louisiana, has filed a legal complaint against a Facebook page that labeled her a “criminal and a pedophile."
• Voters in a western Michigan community, Jamestown Township, backed drastic cuts in the local library over objections to “Gender Queer” and other LGBTQ books.
• Audrey Wilson-Youngblood, who in June quit her job as a library media specialist in the Keller Independent School District in Texas, laments what she calls the “erosion of the credibility and competency” in how her profession is viewed.
• At the Boundary County Library in Bonners Ferry, Idaho, library director Kimber Glidden resigned recently after months of harassment that included the shouting of biblical passages referring to divine punishment. The campaign began with a single complaint about “Gender Queer,” which the library didn’t even stock, and escalated to the point where Glidden feared for her safety.
• The executive director of the Virginia Library Association, Lisa R. Varga, says librarians in the state have received threatening emails and have been videotaped on the job, tactics she says that “are not like anything that those who went into this career were expecting to see.”
• Becky Calzada, library coordinator for the Leander Independent School District in Texas, says she has friends who have left the profession and colleagues who are afraid and “feel threatened.”
“I know some worry about promoting Banned Books Week because they might be accused of trying to advance an agenda,” she said. “There's a lot of trepidation.”
