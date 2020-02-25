WEBB CITY, Mo. — The Webb City R-7 Schools Foundation is gearing up for what may be its biggest annual honors banquet yet, with at least 180 people already having reserved tickets for the March event.
“It’s definitely growing,” said Kelli Frazier, director of the foundation. “This is my second year in this position, but I know we’ve almost doubled our attendance. Last year, we had about 160, and before that, I think they only had one year where it was over 100 people.”
The 16th annual banquet will take place at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, March 12, at the Cardinal Dome at Webb City High School. The event will be catered by Clark’s Cuisine and will feature live entertainment, including a performance by the Webb City High School Jazz Band.
The annual banquet gives the foundation the opportunity to highlight and acknowledge community leaders whose efforts have contributed to the success of the Webb City School District.
The Distinguished Citizen Award is given to a community member who has made long-term contributions to the district. This year’s honoree is Lucinda Copeland, a former school board member and grant writer for the district.
“Aside from my family, serving on the Webb City Board of Education was the most fulfilling thing I have done,” Copeland said in a statement. “Over my twenty-four years, we were continually striving to improve. Annual goals were set, and as we approached those goals, we would raise the bar to a higher level.”
Five stone pillars stand on the front lawn of Webb City High School to represent the community’s educational heritage. The pillars, which originally stood in the main entrance of the old high school, were moved to its current location after the Webb City High School student senate took a vote during the 1977-1978 school year.
The foundation’s 2020 Pillars of Education award recipients are Sherrie Mitchell, Terry Rose, John Fitzgibbon, Patty Woodmansee and Ann Foos.
The 2019-2020 Webb City CARES Volunteer of the year honoree is Jeff Montgomery, an agent with State Farm.
Every year, the foundation provides up to $10,000 in funds to staff members who have applied for grants, and the recipients will be announced at the banquet.
Want to go?
Tickets are $25 per person or $20 for staff. To purchase tickets, go to the district's central office, 411 N. Madison, or contact Kelli Frazier at kfrazier@wcr7.org or by calling 417-673-6000. The deadline to purchase tickets is the end of the day on Friday, March 6. Frazier said all proceeds from the event will be designated for annual scholarships for graduating seniors.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.