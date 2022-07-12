Blood Drive

Steve Rider donates blood at the Community Blood Center of the Ozarks donation center during this week's campaign in Joplin. Globe | Roger Nomer

Today in the Globe newsroom we looked into blood supplies. 

Community Blood Center of the Ozarks is preparing for an annual donation drive held with the Springfield Cardinals. The drive will help combat summer shortages. 

We'll have more about this story in Wednesday's edition of the Globe and online at joplinglobe.com. We'll also feature reports about:

  • A historic preservation group meeting about two areas. 
  • A plea related to a vehicular homicide case. 
  • More with candidates for the area's U.S. Representative seat. 

We hope you have a pleasant evening. 

