Admissions counselors and recruiters from about 50 community colleges, universities, trade and technical schools, and military branches will gather next week at Missouri Southern State University's Leggett & Platt Athletic Center to provide a one-stop-shop of information for potential students during the annual Four-States Regional College Fair.
The fair will be offered free of charge to area residents from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 3.
Carl Junction High School counselor Jen Chase said the typical audience will be high school juniors and seniors, but all are welcome, including parents, nontraditional students and those interested in continuing education or military service opportunities.
High School counselors from several area school districts have worked together to arrange the fair, which is held every year at MSSU. The fair is especially beneficial, Chase said, for those students who may not have the means or opportunity to spend time traveling to various institutions before deciding which college they'd prefer to attend.
"Instead of having the students each travel individually to these campuses and institutions, we have the institutions come to them," she said. "They don't have to miss school or incur travel costs, and they can still get all the details to figure out a good fit."
Students will be met by representatives ready to provide first-hand information about campus life, majors, scholarships, financial aid and more.
Two financial aid sessions will also be offered during the fair for people needing help understanding the various options available for college financing. Sessions will be offered at 6:15 and 7:15 p.m. in classroom 203 of Young Gym.
"Particularly with the financial aid sessions, I expect a lot of parents to attend, and they're certainly welcome," Chase said. "Parents have a lot of questions about the FAFSA, especially if it's their oldest child going off to college for the first time, because it's quite different than it was 20 years ago."
For the second year, fair organizers have partnered with Strive Scan to streamline the inquiry steps. Students can register online at strivefair.com to receive a QR code they can then bring with them to the fair. Admissions counselors using a scanner will be able to scan this bar code in place of having students fill out the inquiry card at that college’s table, saving time for both the student and the counselor.
People interested in furthering their education on any level may attend, Chase said, whether they're about to graduate high school, have taken a gap year, or are ready to move on from a community college to a four-year institution.
"The whole idea," she said, "is just to expose as many potential attendees as possible to their options for higher education."
