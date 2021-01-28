Homeless count

Melisa Conrad, emergency social service worker with Joplin Salvation Army, conducts an interview on Wednesday during the homeless count in Joplin. Globe | Roger Nomer

Today in the Globe newsroom we focused on a desperate sort of census.

The Homeless Coalition of Jasper and Newton County conducted a homeless count this week to determine more details about how many are experiencing homelessness across the region. The county gives shelters more accurate information and offers opportunities to connect people with services.

We'll have more about the count in tomorrow's edition of the Globe and on our website at joplinglobe.com. You'll also find reports about:

  • Missouri's two senators reintroducing legislation improving the safety of duck boats.
  • An update on the state budget's ability to handle a Medicaid expansion approved by voters.
  • The passing of Forrest Nelson, the Riverton World War II veteran and teacher who was beloved by the community.

One more sleep until the weekend! We hope you have a relaxing evening.

Follow Digital Editor Joe Hadsall on Twitter at @JoeHadsall.

Tags

Trending Video

Joe Hadsall is the digital editor for The Joplin Globe. He has been the editor of the former Nixa News-Enterprise and has worked for the Christian County Headliner News and 417 Magazine.