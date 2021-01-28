Today in the Globe newsroom we focused on a desperate sort of census.
The Homeless Coalition of Jasper and Newton County conducted a homeless count this week to determine more details about how many are experiencing homelessness across the region. The county gives shelters more accurate information and offers opportunities to connect people with services.
We'll have more about the count in tomorrow's edition of the Globe and on our website at joplinglobe.com. You'll also find reports about:
- Missouri's two senators reintroducing legislation improving the safety of duck boats.
- An update on the state budget's ability to handle a Medicaid expansion approved by voters.
- The passing of Forrest Nelson, the Riverton World War II veteran and teacher who was beloved by the community.
One more sleep until the weekend! We hope you have a relaxing evening.
