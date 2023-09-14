Date night for moms and sons will be held Friday, Sept. 29, and Saturday, Sept. 30, by Joplin's parks and recreation department.
The event will include music, games, dancing, a buffet dinner and prizes. Participants will receive a complimentary photograph to commemorate the evening that is included in the ticket price.
The Friday night event will be held form 6:30 to 9 p.m. On Saturday night, it will run from 5:30 to 8 p.m.
Cost is $40 per couple with $20 for each additional son.
For more details or to register, call the parks department at 417-625-4750 or go to www.joplinparks.org to register online.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.