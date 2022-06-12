JOMO Pride Inc. will host its annual pageant, “Bringin’ Back Da Funk,” on Sunday at the Locker Room, 2331 E. Seventh St.
The pageant will feature drag artists from around the community who will compete for the titles of Mr. JOMO Pride, Ms. JOMO Pride and Mx. JOMO Pride. The third category is new this year and was created for nonbinary drag artists, said Preston Hamilton, a member of JOMO Pride Inc.’s board.
“We’re excited to have a third category to broaden the representation we have for the community,” he said.
Drag artists will compete for the titles through a number of contests, including evening wear, talent and interviews, Hamilton said. Up to $900 in cash and prizes is available for the winners.
Registration for the pageant will be from 3 to 5 p.m. Sunday; the contestant fee is $20. The last call for registration will be at 5:15 p.m., with the pageant beginning at 6 p.m.
The show is for individuals 21 and older due to venue rules, and there is a $15 cover charge. Maximum capacity is set at 75 people.
Hamilton said the audience will get to see all kinds of drag artists in a venue that is one of Joplin’s newest gay bars.
“Drag is for everybody; all forms of drag are valid,” he said. “If you have questions, come and experience it for yourselves. Drag isn’t just for LGBTQ, it’s for everyone.”
Proceeds from the pageant will go toward the organization’s Joplin Pride Fest, which is scheduled for Sept. 9-11. The festival will include a Pride march, vendors and performances from Crystal Methyd, a finalist of season 12 of “RuPaul’s Drag Race,” and Saint the Creator, from “The Boulet Brothers’ Dragula.”
Joplin’s Pride Fest takes place in September every year instead of June, which is Pride Month, because participants typically have plenty of other festivals to attend this month, Hamilton said.
“We don’t want people to have to decide between coming to Joplin Pride and, say, Kansas City Pride,” he said. “We want to support those events; we don’t want to pull from those events.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.