Joplin Area Chamber of Commerce’s annual economic growth tour took a bit of a detour on Friday.
The 55 members of the community participating in the five-hour tour knew something was up when chamber President Toby Teeter announced early on: “This one’s going to be a little different; you’ll see things you’ve never seen before.”
In past tours, the bus commonly made its way out to Joplin’s thriving Crossroads Center Business and Distribution Park, touring new additions to long-established manufacturing centers. But Teeter was proved correct when this year’s tour stuck mostly to the downtown district, making stops that included a hip microbrewery, an urban ax-throwing establishment and a virtual reality gaming center.
The Chaos Brewing Co., 112 S. Main St., is expected to open to the public in late November and will feature a Seven Barrel Micro Brewery, with eight beers available on tap, said co-owner Dale Clark. Inside, there will be games, Wi-Fi and a give-and-take library.
Housed inside a warehouse tucked inside the historic Pennington Building, 512 Virginia Ave., Fullbore Studios includes a destination arcade focused on virtual reality, augmented and PC gaming — all of it cutting edge. Several high-end technology gaming demonstrations were in session when the tour group showed up. At one point, Teeter was seen dancing around a small area, VR headset over his eyes, his hands slashing at the air. Later, on the bus, he said he’d been using twin light sabers to slash at blue and red cubes flying at him.
The Main Street Axe Co. — located not on Main Street, but nearby 215 S. Wall Ave. — brings the sport of urban ax-throwing to Joplin, a huge trend happening throughout the world. Essentially, it’s people chucking axes down “lanes” at wood targets. The business hopes to hold a “soft opening” soon.
All three establishments were developed with friendly and positive atmospheres in mind, to “bring people together” with fun activities that appeal to people of all ages, but particularly the 20- to 30-year-old age group. One of Teeter’s big goals with the chamber is to create fun ventures in Joplin to entice and keep Joplin’s young millennial families and entrepreneurs.
It’s why Ben and Michelle Fowler named their ax-throwing establishment “Main Street,” because they cherish that small-town Main Street vibe.
Having always lived in large cities, including San Diego, California, the couple moved to Pittsburg, Kansas, to raise their kids. “But we quickly started to miss some of our big city amenities,” Michelle said. Their goal is “to bring some of the fun things (they loved to do in big cities) to where we live. My focus is putting fun things to do in small towns across the Midwest.”
Another new, never-before-attempted aspect to the tour, something Teeter said he was very proud of, was the use of augmented reality — essentially adding a realistic computer-generated image into the real world environment. Teeter termed these stops as “the 2022 version of Joplin.”
The technology was demonstrated on three occasions during the tour, viewed through an iPad. The first showed a replica of the completed $16 million Harry M. Cornell Arts & Entertainment Complex, Joplin’s 46,000-square-foot future home for the arts.
“This is going to bring economic dollars and investments to Joplin — without a doubt,” Connect2Culture’s Clifford Wert said to the touring group.
A few minutes later, on the other side of town, a rendering of the planned Kansas City University’s College of Dental Medicine — to be built on the KCU campus beginning next year — was shown via iPad, with each of the 55 members taking turns looking at the image.
But the focus right now is on the KCU-Joplin College of Osteopathic Medicine, which will reach full enrollment in the fall of 2020 with 600 total students.
“Six hundred,” Dr. Laura Rosch, dean of the KCU-Joplin campus, said, pumping her arms and drawing applause from the touring group members. She also reminded them that the school “is the first medical school campus to open in the state of Missouri in the last 50 years.”
Both projects will be completed and opened to the public by 2022.
Chamber officials had hoped to have a computer-generated rendering of the planned 89,707-square-foot Jasper County Courts Building, but it hadn’t been completed in time for the tour, Teeter said.
Other stops included the Bearded Lady Coffee Roasters and The Frosted Cakerie at 218 S. Main St. in Joplin, U.S. Bank and Thomas Jefferson Independent Day School.
