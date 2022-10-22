Twice during the 2022 economic growth bus tour did the nearly 60 participants gasp at something they witnessed.
The first time occurred inside the Harry M. Cornell Arts & Entertainment Complex, which opens to the public on Nov. 12. Community members were wowed when they stepped out onto the Crossland Construction Rooftop Terrace, an open-air venue providing a view of Joplin’s downtown skyline.
Just a few blocks over and roughly 20 minutes later, the second gasp was heard when members filed through the front entrance of Coley’s Cooking Company, this time greeted by the sweet aromas of freshly baked cookies and breads.
While sightseeing and sugar cookies are perks of the bus tour, which is put on annually by MOKAN Partnership and the Joplin Area Chamber of Commerce, it’s Joplin’s economic development that’s the primary focus, where projects nearing completion or just underway are highlighted.
The Cornell Complex, which will house both the Spiva Center for the Arts and Connect2Culture, is creating a viable downtown destination location, thanks in part to the building's 435-seat Beshore Performance Hall.
“This whole project has been more than a decade in the making,” Emily Frankoski, Connect2Culture’s director, told the gathered group Friday morning. “It’s been a long time coming, but we’re really hoping this will be a wonderful quality of life addition for the people of Joplin and an economic drive for foot traffic to downtown, and future growth and development.”
Coley’s Cookie Company, 905 S. Main Street, serves an example of the latter; an existing small business that will soon be moving into a new location.
Owner Nicole Porter began baking and selling her cookies from her private kitchen during the COVID-19 pandemic; she soon expanded operations to a food truck with her husband, Rick, before opening her own brick-and-mortar South Main location last year. Things have gone so well that in a few weeks she’ll be moving again, this time just three doors down to a new location, still in the 900 block of South Main, where her interior space will be more than doubled, including an open-air grotto area for people to enjoy their drinks and sweets.
Tour members walking to the new location were greeted by Lori Haun, director of Downtown Joplin Alliance. Haun owns the building to which Porter is moving her business. The building was constructed in 1890.
Haun updated the touring members about the growth of downtown Joplin in recent years, and how it’s becoming economically viable again, rivaling Joplin’s other commercial area, Range Line Road. As of 2022, she said, there are 500 businesses employing 5,100 people from the Joplin metro area. There are also 300 occupied apartments in downtown Joplin, with 200 more coming online.
“Downtown living is huge,” Haun said.
Another expanding Joplin downtown business is Midwestern Interactive. Located at 713 S. Main St., Midwestern founder and chief operating officer Bart Paden spoke about how his company — which provides planning, design, development and implementation of software, apps, and branding — began in 2012 with just two employees. Now, 10 years later, they have 107 employees, with more on the way.
Paden spoke about his company’s efforts to purchase and refurbish some of the empty and dilapidated buildings dotting downtown Joplin. Their own main building, at one time, sat empty for years. They also purchased the adjacent US Bank building at 714 Virginia Ave., recently completing a remodeling effort there. Paden and business partner Matt Johnson — both Missouri Southern State University graduates — also built and opened the 15,000-square-foot Midwestern Built, a CrossFit gym on Virginia, and recently purchased the Coca Cola building at 1301 S. Virginia Ave. in Joplin, hoping to convert its 18,000 square feet into office space.
“We’re going to eventually own all of South Virginia Avenue,” Paden said, drawing laughter from the tour group.
Other stops on Friday included MAPPS Technology LLC, the Kansas City University Joplin campus, the brand new Stronghold Data located at 7115 E. 24th St., American Ramp Co., and the wind farm owned by Liberty Utilities outside Joplin. They also drove past the new $35 million Jasper County Courts Building, Ajinomoto Foods North America Inc. inside the Joplin Crossroads Center Business and Distribution Park, and the Dover Hill Elementary School now under construction.
While motoring around the Crossroads area in eastern Joplin, Travis Stephens, the chamber’s new president and CEO, gave participants a peek into how economic development works. Pointing out the window at 55 acres, he told the participants that on Tuesday a site selection team representing an unnamed food manufacturer had looked at the property.
He said the company that would make an $80 million capital investment and employ between 300 to 350 people visited Joplin, which was one of eight communities in four states the team was seeing. Joplin had made the cut from an initial list of 160 communities. He said the team spent the entire day in Joplin, and chamber officials hope to hear sooner rather than later just what town is tabbed.
“I can say that the Joplin community showed extremely well that day,” he said. "Hopefully we'll have more announcements to come."
The annual tours are paramount because they show the progress of the city that may go unnoticed during the hustle and bustle of everyday life.
"We've seen some really cool stuff (today)," Stephens continued. "I had no idea that batteries were being made in Javelin satellites right here in Joplin. We got to see a state-of-the-art arts complex and theater. I can't wait to see some performances in that. We got a behind-the-scenes look at the new dental school coming in. So these are all the things that I saw when I came to Joplin, the amount of momentum.
The Cornell Complex, the dental school — "these are projects that have been (many) years in the making ... so what's next? And that's really exciting. I have no idea what is next. But it's really going to be fun for the chamber to be a part of that conversation, leading those discussions. What are we going to do to help Joplin be the best version of itself."
