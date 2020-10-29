If you're interested in participating in the annual Empty Bowls fundraiser next month, pay attention to a deadline that's coming up on Friday.
That will be the last day that you can buy a bowl ahead of the actual event, which will be Nov. 19. Proceeds will support organizer Watered Gardens, Mission Joplin, We Care of the Four States and Hope Kitchen. The fundraiser has generated more than $150,000 over the past eight years for local organizations that combat hunger.
For more details, including how to purchase your bowl before they're packed up for the event, check out reporter Kevin McClintock's story at joplinglobe.com and in Friday's print edition.
You'll also find:
- Coverage of tonight's TIF Commission meeting from reporter Debby Woodin.
- A story about the death of the founder of a longstanding international film festival at Missouri Southern State University.
- The latest financial advice from columnist Dave Ramsey.
Thanks for reading, and have a good evening.
