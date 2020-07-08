PITTSBURG, Kan. — The 2020 Four State Farm Show, scheduled to take place later this month, has been canceled due to the recent increase in COVID-19 cases in the region.
"While we are disappointed, we are simply not comfortably with potential exposure to our exhibitors, attendees and show staff," said Lance Markley, the publisher of Farm Talk Newspaper, the annual show's planner, in a release.
Originally scheduled for the last weekend of May, the show was moved to July 24-26. For the first time in its history, it would have been held at the Robert W. Plaster Center on the Pittsburg State University campus.
"This is a great disappointment, but we fully support the decision," said Devin Gorman, director of the Crawford County Convention and Visitors Bureau, in a release. The show brings an estimated 20,000 visitors over three days, making a $1 million-plus economic impact on Southeast Kansas. "Public health is our top priority."
The decision was made after consulting with local health officials to cancel the show and not stress the area's public safety and health services.
