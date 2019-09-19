WYANDOTTE, Okla. — The ninth annual Fiber Daze weekend will be held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday and Saturday at River Bend Hotel & Casino, 100 Jackpot Place.
The convention is hosted by Fiber Folks of Southwest Missouri, a Joplin-based guild that meets once a month to share about all things fiber, including crocheting, knitting, spinning, weaving, needle felting, rug hooking, dyeing, cross stitching and livestock raising. Many of the same topics and products will be showcased at the convention in a variety of classes and a vendors market.
Friday night, keynote speaker Barbara Johnson will discuss her recent trip to the Shetland Islands, off the northern coast of Scotland. She will also recap her studies under Fiona Duthie and touch on several different styles of felting.
A fleece show and silent auction are also planned for Saturday.
Details: 417-366-3122, fiberfolksofswmo.com.
