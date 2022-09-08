SENECA, Mo. — The 16th annual Farmers Feeding Neighbors hay auction is scheduled for 6 p.m. Saturday at the Seneca Rodeo grounds, at Highway 10 and Bethel Road.
All proceeds will benefit the Seneca food pantry, which serves more than 260 individuals and families living in the Seneca School District.
Items to be auctioned include hay, certificates or merchandise from area businesses and individuals, and homemade treats. The auction will be held rain or shine and will continue until everything is sold.
A 4 p.m. cookout will include a meal, available by donation, of hamburgers, hot dogs, chips, a drink and dessert.
Details: 417-776-1291 or 918-760-1438.
