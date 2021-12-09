PITTSBURG, Kan. — The 2021 “Holly Jolly Tubas” concert and singalong will be held at noon Friday in the lobby of the Bicknell Family Center for the Arts, 1711 S. Homer on the campus of Pittsburg State University.
The performance will feature tuba and euphonium players from across the region under the direction of PSU professor Doug Whitten. The songs to be performed are traditional Christmas carols, and the audience will be encouraged to sing along.
Musicians planning to attend may register at 10 a.m. for $10, which includes music, a souvenir 2021 "Holly Jolly Tubas" button and light refreshments. Rehearsal will begin at 10:30 a.m.
Details: 620-235-4070.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.