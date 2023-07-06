CARTHAGE, Mo. — Hundreds of children will bring their livestock, projects and talents to show off for the public at the 67th annual Jasper County Youth Fair, which kicks off Saturday and continues through Saturday, July 15, at the youth fair grounds in Municipal Park in Carthage.
Saturday’s opening event will be the crowning of fair royalty, which is scheduled for 4 p.m. at the Grace Pointe Assembly of God Church, 1605 S. Baker Blvd.
Roxanne Willard, the secretary for the youth fair board, said two candidates will be vying for queen and a number of kids will compete for princess, junior princess, little miss and little mister titles as well.
Those winners will be around the fair all week handing out awards as ambassadors for this traditional event.
Willard said the participants love to see the general public come out, and view their work and ask questions about their animals or projects.
“The 4-H and FFA kids that are showing at the fair work on their projects all year long,” Willard said. “They really want the community to come out and see what they’re working on and what they’re doing. It’s a good time to see cute bunnies and different chickens and peewee bottle calves.”
Willard said a couple of new traditions that started last year will be returning.
• The fair set aside a place last year for the youngest of participants, the Peewee Bucket Calf Show participants. Previously, those families brought their calves out the day of the Peewee Bucket Calf show, but they didn't stay the entire week.
“We have a special area for those kids where they can stay all week now,” Willard said. “It’s in the center of the Chitwood Barn and the kids decorate their stalls, and it’s really cute. People should come out and see that and those kids; they have a blast. They’re from ages 3-7, and it's something to see.”
The peewee shows for calves, goats, sheep, swine and poultry are slated for 6 p.m. Thursday, July 12, in the show arena. Peewee kids raising rabbits will show at 6 p.m. Tuesday, June 11.
• The talent show is another event returning for its second year. It is slated for 5 to 6 p.m. Friday, July 14.
Willard said it’s open to all ages and participants do not have to be members of the 4-H or FFA. It will be held on a trailer east of the game tent on the fairgrounds.
• Willard said that trailer will also host live bands from 7 to 9 p.m. Wednesday, July 12, and Thursday, July 13.
• The Little Tykes Pedal Tractor Pull is a fan favorite as well and will take place at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, July 13. Be sure to bring a lawn chair for this event, which is open to kids from 2 to 10 years old.
• Willard said the Herding Heroes event is special to everyone at the fair and is slated for 7 p.m. Thursday, July 13, immediately following the peewee shows.
People can check out the Jasper County Youth Fair’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/jaspercountyyouthfair for more details and a complete schedule of events.
