The Joplin Area Chamber of Commerce annual Business Expo kicks off with an after-hours event for businesses from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 24, at Downstream Casino Resort Pavilion.
The expo opens to the public from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 25.
For 30 years, the annual expo has offered a platform for business-to-business and business-to-consumer networking.
Nearly 140 exhibitors and more than 2,000 people attend the expo each year.
One Million Cups
When: 8:30 to 10 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 11, 18 and 25.
Where: Advanced Training & Technology Center, 420 South Grand Ave., Joplin.
Details: This Joplin Area Chamber of Commerce event brings together entrepreneurs and the Joplin community to connect over coffee and conversation.
Details: JACC, 417-624-4150.
E-commerce meet-up
When: 8 to 9:15 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 12.
Where: Carl Junction Community Center, 303 N. Main St.
Details: This Joplin Area Chamber of Commerce event occurs the second Thursday of every month, with fellow entrepreneurs discussing such topics as Amazon Seller Central, Shopify, Walmart.com, eBay, shopping cart abandonment, third-party fulfillment, shipping software, product photography and video production, and more.
Details: JACC, 417-624-4150.
