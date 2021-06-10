Today in the Globe newsroom we thought about fishing.
A day of fishing for kids will return Saturday, when the annual Kids Fishing Day is held in Carthage. Last year's event was canceled because of the pandemic.
We'll have more about this event in Friday's edition of the Globe and online at joplinglobe.com. We'll also feature reports about:
Former State Rep. Kevin Wilson being remembered as a community servant and outstanding listener.
The discovery of another 15 coffins in a Tulsa cemetery believed to be part of that city's race massacre from 100 years ago.
The donation of an Inuit art collection to MSSU.
We've almost reached the weekend. We hope you have a wonderful night.
