Today in the Globe newsroom we thought about fishing. 

A day of fishing for kids will return Saturday, when the annual Kids Fishing Day is held in Carthage. Last year's event was canceled because of the pandemic. 

We'll have more about this event in Friday's edition of the Globe and online at joplinglobe.com. We'll also feature reports about:

Former State Rep. Kevin Wilson being remembered as a community servant and outstanding listener.

The discovery of another 15 coffins in a Tulsa cemetery believed to be part of that city's race massacre from 100 years ago. 

The donation of an Inuit art collection to MSSU. 

We've almost reached the weekend. We hope you have a wonderful night. 

A bipartisan group of senators is eyeing an infrastructure deal with $579 billion in new spending as negotiators try to strike a nearly $1 trillion deal on President Joe Biden's top priority, according to those briefed on the plan.
 

Follow Digital Editor Joe Hadsall on Twitter at @JoeHadsall.

Tags

Trending Video

Joe Hadsall is the digital editor for The Joplin Globe. He has been the editor of the former Nixa News-Enterprise and has worked for the Christian County Headliner News and 417 Magazine.