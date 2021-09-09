CARTHAGE, Mo. — The annual lobster boil presented by Carthage Historic Preservation will take place from 4:30 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 2, at the Phelps House, 1146 Grand Ave.
The menu will include Maine lobster, Alaskan crab legs, gulf shrimp and Argentina-style grilled flank steak. There's also coleslaw, corn on the cob, roasted potatoes, garlic bread, dessert buffet and a cash bar. People can dine under a tent on the lawn of the Phelps House.
Live music will be provided by Mr. G and the Tall Man.
Tickets are $65 per person and are available through Sunday, Sept. 26, at Village Square Boutique and the Carthage Chamber of Commerce or online at carthagehistoricpreservation.org.
Details: 417-358-1776.
