CARTHAGE, Mo. — Carthage streets came alive Saturday with crowds lining sidewalks and lawns from the historic square to the junior high for the 55th annual Maple Leaf Parade. The parade and events that followed on the final day of the festival draw tens of thousands of people annually.
The Maple Leaf Car Show, held at Kellogg Lake Park for the second year, was a popular stop with more than 450 classic cars and so many spectators that it backed up traffic for more than a mile.
Thousands more marching band members gathered at David Haffner Stadium at Carthage High School for the 56th annual Maple Leaf Marching Band Contest.
“Overall we feel it went very smoothly,” said Mark Elliff, president of the Carthage Area Chamber of Commerce, which oversees the Maple Leaf Festival. “The pace was good ... there weren’t a lot of gaps. It flowed well.”
Meeka Cummings, 6, of Seneca, and her sisters, Liberty, 5, and Quinn, 4, were working to wake up around 7:30 a.m. as they got ready to board the float for the Children of the American Revolution, an offshoot of the Daughters of the American Revolution.
“There’s going to be a lot of people, and we’re going to get some candy,” Meeka said “We’re going to wave at all the people. You get to see a lot of people that you don’t even know.”
Ashley Cummings, mom of the three girls, said the events were new to the children.
“I’ve been to the parade before but I’ve never been in it,” Ashley said. “It’s been a long time since I was back at the parade. I think they’ll enjoy the entertainment and being able to see all the people — if we can stay warm. I double-coated them.”
Jim Hammond, a member of the Carthage VFW Post 2590, was one of a number of members who brought out the group’s restored World War II half-track. They drove the truck in the parade and a number of veterans and family members rode in the back.
“Since I was a Navy man, we didn’t have half-tracks, you know,” Hammond said. “It’s cool though. Everybody looks at it, and they think it’s pretty neat. Most of these kids have never seen anything about this.
“This parade is probably the biggest thing that happens in Carthage other than Marian Days," he added. “This is something enjoyed by the whole Four-State Area. There are people who come from a long way to enjoy this parade.”
The parade route was altered slightly this year, and, instead of circling three sides of the square, it turned east and only crossed the south side of the square before turning south on Grant Street.
“The new route, I think, went very well,” Elliff said. “If you look around the square now, how we’ve spaced it out, there are a lot of people and they have more room to move around. We’ve got more vendors and a wider variety of vendors, and the public is very pleased with that. The parade was an hour and a half long and the goal that we’ve always had is to have the parade last between an hour and a half and two hours. This one was right at an hour and a half.”
Elliff said there were 134 entries, and some entries had more than one vehicle, so there were more than 160 units in the parade.
“This is the first year back since the pandemic, we know that there were some schools and bands that didn’t come either because of the pandemic or because of budget constraints,” Elliff said. “People are still being cautious, we understand that. The audience though, was very good. It was a large crowd, I drove the route and it was solid people all the way through.”
Car show traffic
Even after the parade was through, traffic in Carthage was still tough to navigate for several hours. Organizers of the Maple Leaf Car Show said their event attracted more entries and more spectators than they expected.
“It’s crazy,” said Alan Bilke, president of the Maple Leaf Car Show Committee. “There’s just a lot of spectators, is what’s going on. Car show cars we’re doing pretty good, we have around 450 car show cars here. We’ve had a really good year in that. But the spectators are a little overwhelming this year for us. We even hired off-duty sheriff’s deputies to direct traffic, and we had the signs put out and all that, but it was still more than they could even handle. It’s still pretty wild.”
Carthage Police Lt. Adam Blankenship said officers responded to help for a while as traffic slowed to a crawl through the north part of town. The backup started affecting Route V into Kendricktown as well.
“About 90% of the traffic going east through Carthage was heading for Kellogg Lake to the car show,” Blankenship said. Around noon, traffic was backed up to roughly Central and Main streets from Highway 96 and easterly going into Kellogg Lake Park. My assumption with it being moved out there to the park and more room, everyone is heading out there. It was crazy traffic.”
Organizers and officials said they didn’t know of any specific reason for the large number of spectators other than the cool, clear autumn weather and the need for people to get out to events they might have missed last year.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.