The 22nd annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. celebration is planned for 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, Jan. 17, in the North End Zone Facility at Missouri Southern State University.
“Keep Dreaming, Believing and Moving Toward Social and Economic Justice” will be the theme for the event, which will feature keynote speaker Nanda Nunnelly, president of Joplin’s Minnie Hackney Community Center. The nonprofit organization offers educational, civic and social programs in the Joplin community.
The celebration will also feature a performance by the marimba band Kufara, and the announcement of the annual Al Cade Beacon of Hope Awards for volunteer service. The awards honor students who have demonstrated extraordinary levels of leadership and service on or off campus, as well as the student organization with the highest number of volunteer service hours.
The event is free and open to the public.
Earlier in the day, Missouri Southern’s Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Committee will offer members of the campus community the chance to participate in a day of service by assisting with repairs at four historic Black churches in the area as well as at the community center.
