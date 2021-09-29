NEVADA, Mo. — Cottey College will host its 12th annual Multicultural Festival and International Bazaar from 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday outside, in front of and next to the student center and chapel on campus.
The festival is organized by college faculty, students and staff as a way to highlight world cultures, celebrate diversity and strengthen the connection between Cottey and the community. It will feature international foods prepared by students, staff and faculty, performances showcasing a variety of cultures, educational displays and more.
Tickets are $5 for adults and $3 for children 12 and younger; children 3 and younger are admitted free. Tickets may be purchased at the customer service table, which will be located near the chapel.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.