NEVADA, Mo. — Cottey College will host its 12th annual Multicultural Festival and International Bazaar from 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday outside, in front of and next to the student center and chapel on campus.

The festival is organized by college faculty, students and staff as a way to highlight world cultures, celebrate diversity and strengthen the connection between Cottey and the community. It will feature international foods prepared by students, staff and faculty, performances showcasing a variety of cultures, educational displays and more.

Tickets are $5 for adults and $3 for children 12 and younger; children 3 and younger are admitted free. Tickets may be purchased at the customer service table, which will be located near the chapel.

