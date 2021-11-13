Hundreds of veterans and their families and supporters turned out Saturday morning for Joplin’s annual Veterans Day parade, hosted by the Robert S. Thurman American Legion Post 13.
The parade, which marched down Main Street into downtown Joplin, featured marching bands, vintage cars, service vehicles, flag and drill teams, and veterans.
Saturday marked a comeback of sorts for the parade, which has been a community tradition for more than three decades but had been canceled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.