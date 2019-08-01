Joplin's annual Emancipation Park Days, which celebrates African American freedom and achievement, will take place Friday through Sunday in Ewert Park.
"The event began as the African American community coming together to celebrate being free," said Chalise Cooper, who chairs the Emancipation Celebration Committee. "But now, a lot of those people from back then have either passed away or moved away, and now we're wanting to educate (people) about that time and about African American achievements and history and culture in this area. To be able to bring that kind of experience to people, we feel, is really good."
Park Days will kick off at 6 p.m. Friday with an opener from Arlicia Elkamil, followed at 6:30 p.m. by gospel comedian Nick Cornell. The gospel blues band Rev Wilkins will take the stage at 7 p.m. A kid-friendly party with glow sticks and a bounce house begins at 8:30 p.m., as does "Music in the Park" with DJ Freddie P until 11 p.m.
On Saturday, a car show, a kids' fest and a community health and safety fair all will begin at 10 a.m. and run through the early afternoon. A community drum circle is set for 5 p.m., to be followed by a dominoes tournament at 6 p.m. and a performance by the award-winning Kansas City Marching Falcons at 6:30 p.m. A kids' dance challenge kicks off at 7:30 p.m. the Ocie Fisher Band will take the stage at 8 p.m., and DJ Freddie P will return with "Music in the Park" at 9:30 p.m.
Sunday morning will start with a worship service involving five local churches, to begin at 10 a.m. That will coincide with a children's craft time. Park Days wraps up with a free swim in Ewert Pool from 1 to 3 p.m.
All activities are free and open to the public. There is a registration fee to enter the car show, and several vendors in attendance will have food items and other goods available for purchase.
Historically, the Emancipation celebration — which has been recognized in Joplin since at least 1914 — has served as a sort of reunion for local African American families, committee officials said. Today, the event aims to teach African American history and culture while uniting all races in the community.
"We are all about diversity and inclusion, and we feel as though there are a lot of families now that have biracial children or (who are) mixed-race families," Cooper said. "We definitely want people to bring out their children. That's who this will be passed down to, so we want to get them involved."
